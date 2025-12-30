Top 5 best mulled wine recipes to warm you up during the winter holidays

Mulled wine is a classic winter drink that creates a special atmosphere during the New Year and Christmas holidays. UNN has compiled a selection of 5 ideal mulled wine recipes for true winter coziness.

Classic mulled wine

Ingredients:

Dry red wine – 750 ml;

Lemon – 0.5 pc;

Honey – 1 tbsp;

Cinnamon – 1 pinch;

Nutmeg – 1 pinch;

Cardamom – 1 pinch;

Cloves – 6 buds;

Allspice – 5 peas.

Cooking steps:

1. Pour red wine into a heating container and place over medium heat.

2. Add honey, freshly squeezed juice of half a lemon, and all spices.

3. Slowly heat the drink, stirring constantly, until the foam disappears and steam appears. Do not bring to a boil.

4. Remove the mulled wine from the heat, cover and let it steep for 10-15 minutes.

5. Serve hot.

Tip: If desired, you can add ginger – such mulled wine is considered useful for colds.

Mulled wine based on black tea

Ingredients:

Dry red wine – 750 ml;

Strong black tea – 100 ml;

Honey – 3 tbsp;

Cloves – 3 buds;

Raisins – 10-15 pcs;

Bay leaf – 2 pcs.

Cooking steps:

1. In a heat-resistant dish, mix red wine and strong black tea.

2. Add honey, raisins, and cloves.

3. Place the dish over moderate heat and heat until steam appears, without bringing to a boil.

4. Heat the drink for about 10 minutes.

5. A few minutes before the end, add bay leaf.

6. Remove from heat, cover and let it steep before serving.

Elegant white wine mulled wine

Ingredients:

White wine – 750 ml;

Water – 200 ml;

Sugar – 100 g;

Honey – 2 tbsp;

Oranges – 2 pcs;

Lemon – 1 pc;

Cloves – 3 buds;

Cinnamon – 2 sticks;

Nutmeg – 1 pinch.

Cooking steps:

1. Squeeze the juice from one orange.

2. Mix orange juice, white wine, and water in a heat-resistant dish and place over moderate heat.

3. Add sugar and honey, stir until the sugar is completely dissolved.

4. Slice the second orange and lemon into rounds and add to the drink.

5. Add cloves, cinnamon sticks, and nutmeg.

6. Stirring, heat the mixture to about 70 °C and simmer for 10-15 minutes, without bringing to a boil.

7. Remove from heat, cover and let it steep for another 10-15 minutes before serving.

Delicious non-alcoholic mulled wine

Ingredients:

Juice (grape, pomegranate, or cherry) – 1 l;

Orange – 0.5 pc;

Sugar – 2 tbsp;

Cinnamon – 2 sticks;

Cloves – 4 buds;

Bay leaf – 2 pcs.

Cooking steps:

1. Pour the juice into a saucepan and place over moderate heat.

2. Add cinnamon, cloves, bay leaf, and sugar.

3. Slice half an orange and add to the drink.

4. Heat the mulled wine over low heat for about 10 minutes, without bringing to a boil.

5. Remove from heat, cover and let it steep for 5-10 minutes. Serve hot.

Mulled wine in an apple from Yevhen Klopotenko

Ingredients:

Dry red wine – 0.7 l;

Allspice (peas) – 3 pcs;

Vanilla sugar – 10 g;

Cinnamon (sticks) – 2 pcs;

Cardamom – 3 grains;

Anise – 2 stars;

Raisins – 30 g;

Orange – 0.5 pc;

Orange zest – from half an orange;

Apple – 0.5 pc;

Honey – 1 tbsp;

Apples for serving – 4-6 pcs.

Cooking steps:

1. Pour the wine into a saucepan, add all ingredients except honey and apples for serving.

2. Mix thoroughly.

3. Bring the drink to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes.

4. Remove from the stove and let the mulled wine cool slightly.

5. Add honey and stir until completely dissolved.

6. Wash the apples for serving, carefully cut out the core, without damaging the bottom.

7. Pour the finished mulled wine into the apples and serve