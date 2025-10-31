Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again

Autumn is the perfect time for a bowl of hot soup. As the weather gets colder outside, it's time to get out your favorite pot and cook something fragrant, nutritious, and comforting. Soups made with seasonal vegetables, legumes, and grains will not only warm you up but also fill you with energy for the whole day.

UNN offers readers five best soup recipes that are easy to prepare at home: from classic creamy options to protein-rich, hearty dishes that are perfect for both lunch and dinner.

Red Lentil and Pumpkin Soup with Lemon

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for serving;

1 large yellow onion, chopped;

4 cloves garlic, minced;

2 teaspoons finely chopped ginger (from a 1-inch piece);

2 teaspoons harissa;

1 teaspoon ground coriander;

1 teaspoon ground cumin;

1 teaspoon ground turmeric;

1 teaspoon kosher salt;

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper;

2 liters vegetable broth;

2 cups diced butternut squash;

1 ½ cups dried red lentils;

3 medium carrots, chopped;

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon);

Chopped toasted almonds and chopped parsley for serving;

Toasted pita and plain yogurt for serving.

Preparation

Heat oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring frequently, until tender and beginning to brown, 6-8 minutes. Add ginger, harissa, spices, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 2 minutes.

Add broth, squash, lentils, and carrots; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until lentils are tender, about 20 minutes. Divide the mixture into 2 parts and transfer to a blender. Remove the center part of the blender lid to allow steam to escape. Cover the blender lid with a lid and cover it with a clean towel. Blend until smooth, about 1 minute. (You can also use an immersion blender.) Return the soup to the pot and add lemon juice.

Drizzle each serving with oil and sprinkle with almonds and parsley. Serve with toasted pita and yogurt for dipping.

Ramen with Ginger Meatballs, Greens, and Green Onions

1 ½ pounds ground pork;

2 large eggs;

¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper;

4 green onions, thinly sliced, divided, plus more for serving;

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger (from a 3-inch piece), divided;

3 tablespoons soy sauce, divided;

3 tablespoons sesame oil, divided;

2 tablespoons canola oil;

1 liter vegetable broth;

2 tablespoons mirin;

¼ cup white miso;

85 g instant noodles or 3 packages (280 g) fresh ramen noodles;

6 heads baby bok choy, trimmed and halved;

nori, cut into strips, for serving.

Preparation

Combine pork, eggs, pepper, half of the sliced green onions, half of the ginger, 1½ tablespoons soy sauce, and 1½ tablespoons sesame oil in a medium bowl. Form the mixture into 1½-inch balls. Heat canola oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Cook meatballs in two batches, turning frequently, until golden brown and almost cooked through, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate; set aside.

Heat the remaining 1½ tablespoons sesame oil in the pot over medium heat. Add the remaining sliced green onions and ginger. Cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add broth, 4 cups water, mirin, and the remaining 1½ tablespoons soy sauce; bring to a boil.

In a small bowl, whisk a ladleful of warm broth with miso until smooth; stir into the soup. Add noodles and meatballs and bring to a boil. Cook until noodles are tender and meatballs are fully cooked, about 2 minutes. Add bok choy and simmer until wilted, about 2 minutes. Top each serving with nori and green onions.

Chicken Soup with Ginger and Vegetables

2 tablespoons olive oil;

1 small onion, chopped;

3 tablespoons grated fresh ginger (from a 12 cm piece);

3 cloves garlic, minced (about 1 tbsp);

2 32-ounce containers low-sodium chicken broth (8 cups);

2 medium parsnips, peeled and chopped (about 2 cups);

1 medium turnip, peeled and chopped (about 1½ cups);

2 medium carrots, peeled and chopped (about 2 cups);

2 celery ribs, thinly sliced (about 1 cup);

¾ teaspoon kosher salt;

4 cups shredded cooked chicken (from a 2 1/2-pound rotisserie chicken);

½ cup frozen peas;

6 green onions, trimmed and thinly sliced (about 1 cup), divided.

Preparation

Heat oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, and ginger and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1-2 minutes.

Add broth. Add parsnips, carrots, celery, turnips, and ½ teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until vegetables are tender, 15-20 minutes.

Add chicken, peas, and ¾ cup green onions; cook until heated through, 3-4 minutes.

Ladle soup into individual bowls; garnish with remaining ¼ cup green onions.

Miso Noodle Soup with Kimchi

8 cups chicken broth or stock;

3 tablespoons white miso paste;

¼ cup soy sauce;

1 bunch green onions, very thinly sliced, some green parts reserved for serving;

14-ounce package extra-firm tofu, cut into ½-inch cubes;

225 g udon or soba noodles;

2 cups cooked shredded chicken;

4 to 6 large egg yolks;

1 cup kimchi.

Preparation

Bring chicken broth to a boil in a large covered pot over high heat.

In a small bowl, whisk miso and 1 tablespoon soy sauce. (This is necessary so that the miso mixes easily with the broth, otherwise large lumps will form.) Add this to the pot along with the remaining 3 tablespoons soy sauce, green onions, and tofu.

Bring back to a boil and add noodles. Cook until barely tender, 2-3 minutes. Add chicken and cook until noodles are al dente and chicken is hot, another 2-3 minutes.

Ladle soup into bowls while very hot, then place an egg yolk in each bowl. Stir to combine the yolk with the soup, and top with kimchi and more green onions.

Filipino Vegetable Coconut Stew

4 medium shallots, trimmed;

2 tbsp olive oil;

1 5 cm piece fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped (about 2 tbsp);

1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into 2.5 cm cubes (about 3 cups);

2 13.66-ounce cans unsweetened coconut milk;

2 medium zucchini, cut into 1.2 cm thick half-moons (about 100 g);

1 package (8 ounces) green beans (French green beans), cut into 2-inch pieces (about 2 cups);

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt;

1/4 cup chopped fresh mint, plus more for garnish;

2 tbsp fresh lime juice (from 2 limes).

Preparation

Thinly slice the green onions, separating the white and light green parts from the dark green parts.

Heat oil in a medium pot over medium heat. Add ginger and the white and light green parts of the green onions; cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add sweet potato; cook, stirring occasionally, until it begins to soften, about 5 minutes. Pour in coconut milk, using a wooden spoon to scrape any browned bits from the bottom of the pot.

Increase heat to medium-high and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Add zucchini, green beans, and salt. Reduce heat to medium and cover; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, about 12 minutes.

Remove from heat. Add mint, lime juice, and the dark green parts of the green onions. Garnish with mint.

