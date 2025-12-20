Can eating potatoes help with weight loss - what experts say

$42.340.00
02:15 PM • 4546 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
11:29 AM • 14267 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
10:44 AM • 18186 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 19284 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 19817 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 17816 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
December 20, 12:12 AM • 24241 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 39056 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 27644 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 33154 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
All tragic moments must not be forgotten: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not block the exhumation process in VolynDecember 20, 07:23 AM • 13669 views
Ukraine is interested in joint production of drones and missiles with Poland - ZelenskyyDecember 20, 07:40 AM • 4254 views
Russia terminates military agreements with 11 European countries, concluded in 1992-2002December 20, 07:58 AM • 6192 views
WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and Ukraine01:37 PM • 11497 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 10802 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 73946 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 50780 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 58865 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 52592 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 77564 views
Can eating potatoes help with weight loss - what experts say

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

Studies have shown that properly cooked potatoes help with weight loss by replacing protein with them. Boiled potatoes contain less fat and calories, and are also rich in fiber and resistant starch, which reduces appetite.

Can eating potatoes help with weight loss - what experts say

Potatoes are a tasty and beloved product for many, which, according to scientists, can even help with weight loss if prepared correctly, reports Independent, writes UNN.

Details

Potatoes are often prepared as fries, mashed, or fried, but research from Louisiana State University shows that replacing protein with properly prepared potatoes helped people lose almost 6 percent of their body weight over eight weeks.

The potatoes were boiled instead of fried, which ensured that the potatoes contained less fat and calories. A medium-sized potato contains 110 calories.

"Our study showed that a healthy eating regimen, including potatoes, reduces body weight and regulates blood glucose level response," explained Candida Rebello, an assistant professor at Louisiana State University.

The findings are also partly due to the important nutrients in this hearty starchy vegetable. If potatoes are not fried and not topped with sour cream, they can be quite beneficial, experts say.

"It's true that potatoes are high in starch or carbohydrates, nutrients that cause a sharp rise in blood sugar levels," the Cleveland Clinic stated. "But combining them with foods high in protein, fiber, and unsaturated fats can slow digestion and lead to a more stable release of glucose into the blood."

A medium-sized potato provides a significant amount — at least 26 grams — of carbohydrates the body needs daily. According to the Mayo Clinic, the recommended daily allowance is 130 grams.

But the vegetable's weight loss benefits are largely due to its high starch and fiber content.

How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist12.11.25, 09:33 • 64777 views

A medium potato contains two grams of gut-healthy fiber, which is about the same amount as a carrot or half a grapefruit, according to Washington Potatoes.

This is approximately 8 percent of the recommended daily fiber intake, which is 25 to 30 grams for optimal health.

Potatoes also contain almost three grams of resistant starch, which has been shown to reduce appetite. Resistant starch is not digested or used as calories or blood sugar, leading to smaller blood sugar spikes after consumption, explained dietitian Christine Dilly.

"On average, resistant starch contains a little more than half the calories per gram than regular starch. Per gram, resistant starch contains about 2.5 calories versus four calories per gram in regular starch," she said.

Vegan diet helps you lose weight faster than Mediterranean - study27.06.25, 17:57 • 3415 views

Potatoes are also rich in antioxidants and other nutrients that support a healthy metabolism, such as anti-inflammatory plant compounds, flavonoids, carotenoids, and anthocyanins, notes the University of Maine.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, potatoes also contain 35 percent of the recommended daily allowance of immune-supporting vitamin C and 30 percent of the recommended daily allowance of vitamin B6, which strengthens the brain and nervous system.

Potatoes also contain 25 percent of the recommended daily allowance of potassium. This essential mineral and electrolyte counteracts the blood pressure-raising effects of sodium, relaxes blood vessels, and prevents muscle cramps.

Women should get 2600 milligrams per day, and men 3400 milligrams, experts say.

"Just make sure you cook potatoes correctly to get all the benefits. This probably means avoiding french fries, frozen potato balls (and the like - ed.). Lightly frying in olive oil or baking potatoes without all the fatty additives can help you achieve your weight loss goals," the publication states.

"Energy value, micronutrients, versatility, and simply good taste make potatoes part of a healthy diet," the Mayo Clinic states. "This is especially true when combined with high-protein and high-fiber foods and prepared in a way that maximizes their zero fat content."

Scientists have discovered why it's hard for people to keep weight off after losing weight21.11.24, 15:32 • 20009 views

Julia Shramko

