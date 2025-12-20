Potatoes are a tasty and beloved product for many, which, according to scientists, can even help with weight loss if prepared correctly, reports Independent, writes UNN.

Potatoes are often prepared as fries, mashed, or fried, but research from Louisiana State University shows that replacing protein with properly prepared potatoes helped people lose almost 6 percent of their body weight over eight weeks.

The potatoes were boiled instead of fried, which ensured that the potatoes contained less fat and calories. A medium-sized potato contains 110 calories.

"Our study showed that a healthy eating regimen, including potatoes, reduces body weight and regulates blood glucose level response," explained Candida Rebello, an assistant professor at Louisiana State University.

The findings are also partly due to the important nutrients in this hearty starchy vegetable. If potatoes are not fried and not topped with sour cream, they can be quite beneficial, experts say.

"It's true that potatoes are high in starch or carbohydrates, nutrients that cause a sharp rise in blood sugar levels," the Cleveland Clinic stated. "But combining them with foods high in protein, fiber, and unsaturated fats can slow digestion and lead to a more stable release of glucose into the blood."

A medium-sized potato provides a significant amount — at least 26 grams — of carbohydrates the body needs daily. According to the Mayo Clinic, the recommended daily allowance is 130 grams.

But the vegetable's weight loss benefits are largely due to its high starch and fiber content.

A medium potato contains two grams of gut-healthy fiber, which is about the same amount as a carrot or half a grapefruit, according to Washington Potatoes.

This is approximately 8 percent of the recommended daily fiber intake, which is 25 to 30 grams for optimal health.

Potatoes also contain almost three grams of resistant starch, which has been shown to reduce appetite. Resistant starch is not digested or used as calories or blood sugar, leading to smaller blood sugar spikes after consumption, explained dietitian Christine Dilly.

"On average, resistant starch contains a little more than half the calories per gram than regular starch. Per gram, resistant starch contains about 2.5 calories versus four calories per gram in regular starch," she said.

Potatoes are also rich in antioxidants and other nutrients that support a healthy metabolism, such as anti-inflammatory plant compounds, flavonoids, carotenoids, and anthocyanins, notes the University of Maine.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, potatoes also contain 35 percent of the recommended daily allowance of immune-supporting vitamin C and 30 percent of the recommended daily allowance of vitamin B6, which strengthens the brain and nervous system.

Potatoes also contain 25 percent of the recommended daily allowance of potassium. This essential mineral and electrolyte counteracts the blood pressure-raising effects of sodium, relaxes blood vessels, and prevents muscle cramps.

Women should get 2600 milligrams per day, and men 3400 milligrams, experts say.

"Just make sure you cook potatoes correctly to get all the benefits. This probably means avoiding french fries, frozen potato balls (and the like - ed.). Lightly frying in olive oil or baking potatoes without all the fatty additives can help you achieve your weight loss goals," the publication states.

"Energy value, micronutrients, versatility, and simply good taste make potatoes part of a healthy diet," the Mayo Clinic states. "This is especially true when combined with high-protein and high-fiber foods and prepared in a way that maximizes their zero fat content."

