Today, September 21, fragments of objects resembling drones were found in Poland. The police received reports of the findings from three voivodeships at once, UNN reports.

This morning, after 9:00 a.m., a man noticed the remains of an object resembling a drone in a forest in Białołęka County. The nearest houses in Białołęka are approximately 6 km away. Police officers blocked the object and the place where it was found. Other departments, including the military police and the district prosecutor's office in Grójec, were notified. - stated the main department of the voivodeship police in Radom.

Later, the police also reported an identical find in Wodino, Siedlce County, Masovian Voivodeship.

Today, around 9 a.m., in the town of Wodino, Siedlce County, mushroom pickers found parts of an object resembling a drone in the forest, approximately 1 km from buildings. Today, around 9 a.m., in the town of Wodino, Siedlce County, mushroom pickers found parts of an object resembling a drone in the forest, approximately 1 km from buildings.

The Lublin police reported that today, around 10:00 a.m., in the town of Sulmice, Zamość County, a mushroom picker found an object resembling a drone on the ground.

"It was located in a wooded area, approximately 1500 meters from buildings. The police secured the objects and the scene of the find," the report says.

Western intelligence cannot determine if Russian drones over Poland were accidental - CNN

Addition

On September 17, it was reported that in the Polish village of Stanisławka, Zamość County, Lublin Voivodeship, local residents discovered a drone that likely violated Polish airspace. This is not the first such incident in the region after Russia's massive attacks on Ukraine.

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine.

https://unn.ua/news/rosiiski-drony-zaletily-u-polshchu-mistsevyi-aeroport-zakrytyi-cherez-nezaplanovanu-viiskovu-aktyvnist