Main topic – Ukraine's long-range capabilities: Umerov revealed details of the technological Staff meeting

Today, September 29, a meeting of the technological Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief took place, during which military reports on the needs of the Defense Forces for drones and missiles were heard, and specific tasks for implementers were approved and control over their implementation was established. This was reported by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

A technological Staff meeting was held under the chairmanship of the President. The main topic was Ukraine's long-range capabilities. Military reports on the needs of the Defense Forces for drones and missiles, the effectiveness of their use, and ways to increase their effectiveness were heard. The Ministry of Defense reported on the status of contract signing and execution, the level of financing, and the actual provision of the army. - Umerov reported.

According to him, problematic issues with Ukrainian state and private manufacturers were separately discussed: production and supply of components, launch of new production facilities, opening of factories, and increasing export capabilities.

Based on the results of the Staff meeting, specific tasks for implementers were approved and control over their implementation was established. - Umerov added.

Recall

Earlier, Umerov stated that Ukraine is increasing the production and contracting of UAVs, including interceptor drones. The scaling of Ukrainian drone programs will be considered at the technological Staff meeting.