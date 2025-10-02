133 combat engagements on the front: occupiers used 1803 drones and carried out 3247 shellings

Since the beginning of this day, 133 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers used 1803 kamikaze drones and carried out 3247 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks, and one more combat engagement is ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched four air strikes, dropping a total of eight guided aerial bombs and carrying out 86 artillery shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped eight enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kamyanka, and towards the settlements of Kolodyazne, Novovasylivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of the settlements of Kupyansk and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions ten times near the settlements of Kolodyazi, Shandryholove, Torske, Hrekivka, and towards the settlement of Drobycheve. Our defenders stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks near Yampil, Serebryanka, and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements have been recorded so far. The invader tried to advance near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 13 times. The occupiers focused their main offensive efforts in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units tried 36 times to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Chervony Lyman, Promin, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, Horikhove, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of Pokrovsk and Filiya. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 114 occupiers, 75 of whom were irrevocably lost. Also, 13 unmanned aerial vehicles and one cannon were neutralized, and two cannons and eight enemy infantry shelters were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 28 times in the areas of the settlements of Novokhatske, Kamyshivakha, Sosnivka, Novovasylivske, Sichneve, Berezove. Four enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, five combat engagements were recorded in the area of the settlement of Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, three combat engagements took place – the enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Pyatykhatky and Lobkove. The settlements of Malokaterynivka, Hryhorivka, and Novoukrainka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy assaults in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge.

In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

