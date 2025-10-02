133 combat engagements on the front: occupiers used 1803 drones and carried out 3247 shellings

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
06:06 PM • 9626 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 22503 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 25866 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 17372 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
October 2, 12:31 PM • 20049 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 25056 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 29355 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 30833 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 27345 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 51602 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
90%
757mm
Popular news
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experienceOctober 2, 11:28 AM • 35196 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 33588 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 24781 views
"Madyar" announced a large-scale reformatting and increase of the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of UkraineOctober 2, 01:03 PM • 15871 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 12591 views
Publications
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 24781 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 33588 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experienceOctober 2, 11:28 AM • 35196 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 47092 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 2, 05:30 AM • 51602 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bill Clinton
Mette Frederiksen
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Denmark
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 12593 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 57054 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 65077 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 46640 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 49101 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Forbes
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

133 combat engagements on the front: occupiers used 1803 drones and carried out 3247 shellings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

Since the beginning of the day, 133 combat engagements have taken place on the front. The occupiers used 1803 kamikaze drones and carried out 3247 shellings, launching 47 air strikes and dropping 115 guided aerial bombs.

133 combat engagements on the front: occupiers used 1803 drones and carried out 3247 shellings

Since the beginning of this day, 133 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers used 1803 kamikaze drones and carried out 3247 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, the occupiers launched 47 air strikes, dropping 115 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1803 kamikaze drones and carried out 3247 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the summary says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks, and one more combat engagement is ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched four air strikes, dropping a total of eight guided aerial bombs and carrying out 86 artillery shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped eight enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kamyanka, and towards the settlements of Kolodyazne, Novovasylivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of the settlements of Kupyansk and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions ten times near the settlements of Kolodyazi, Shandryholove, Torske, Hrekivka, and towards the settlement of Drobycheve. Our defenders stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks near Yampil, Serebryanka, and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements have been recorded so far. The invader tried to advance near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 13 times. The occupiers focused their main offensive efforts in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units tried 36 times to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Chervony Lyman, Promin, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, Horikhove, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of Pokrovsk and Filiya. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 114 occupiers, 75 of whom were irrevocably lost. Also, 13 unmanned aerial vehicles and one cannon were neutralized, and two cannons and eight enemy infantry shelters were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 28 times in the areas of the settlements of Novokhatske, Kamyshivakha, Sosnivka, Novovasylivske, Sichneve, Berezove. Four enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, five combat engagements were recorded in the area of the settlement of Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, three combat engagements took place – the enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Pyatykhatky and Lobkove. The settlements of Malokaterynivka, Hryhorivka, and Novoukrainka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy assaults in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge.

In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Russian army lost 980 servicemen and 12 artillery systems on October 102.10.25, 07:50 • 2822 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Toretsk
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kupyansk