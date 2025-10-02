Russian army lost 980 servicemen and 12 artillery systems on October 1
On October 1, the Russian army lost 980 servicemen, 12 artillery systems, and 2 armored combat vehicles. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.10.25 amounted to over 1,112,460 people.
On October 1, the ha army lost at least 980 more servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 12 artillery systems and 2 armored combat vehicles of the aggressor country. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.10.25 are estimated to be:
- personnel – about 1,112,460 (+980) people;
- tanks – 11,224 (+1) units;
- armored combat vehicles – 23,296 (+2) units;
- artillery systems – 33,336 (+12) units;
- MLRS – 1,507 (+2) units;
- air defense systems – 1,224 (+0) units;
- aircraft – 427 (+0) units;
- helicopters – 346 (+0);
- UAVs of operational-tactical level – 6,5823 (+271);
- cruise missiles – 3,790 (+0);
- ships / boats – 28 (+0);
- submarines – 1 (+0);
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 63,303 (+29);
- special equipment – 3,979 (+0).
The General Staff added that the data is being updated.
Since the beginning of October 1, 125 combat engagements have been recorded at the front, and the enemy has carried out over 1,800 kamikaze drone attacks. The most intense battles are ongoing in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Novopavlivka directions, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled dozens of assaults.
