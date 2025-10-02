Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - Syrskyi

Ukrainian defenders continue their counteroffensive in the Dobropillia direction. Over the past day, they advanced up to 1400 meters. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the social network Facebook.

Details

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that he visited Ukrainian soldiers in the Dobropillia direction, where a counteroffensive operation is underway.

Together with the unit commanders, he assessed the fulfillment of assigned tasks, clarified them taking into account the current situation, and emphasized the importance of preserving the lives of Ukrainian defenders. According to Syrskyi, the Ukrainian Defense Forces cut through the enemy's so-called "Dobropillia salient."

Our defense forces cut through the enemy's so-called "Dobropillia salient" and are doing everything to inflict maximum losses on the Russian occupiers. - Syrskyi noted.

He noted that over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine regained control over 2.2 square kilometers of territory. Ukrainian soldiers also conducted assault and search operations to destroy the enemy on an area of 3 square kilometers in the Pokrovsk district.

Our assault units advanced from 100 m to 1400 m in certain directions. During the combat operations here, 52 occupiers were eliminated, and the total enemy losses for the day amounted to 80 people. - the post says.

During the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Pokrovsk district, 177.8 square kilometers of territory were liberated. Another 198.9 square kilometers were cleared of saboteurs.

The Russians lost 3320 people, of whom 1864 were irretrievable.

"The invaders lost 971 units of weapons and military equipment, including: tanks - 14, armored combat vehicles - 38, artillery systems - 202, MLRS - 5, vehicles - 453, motorcycles and ATVs - 61, special equipment - 1, UAVs - 197," the commander-in-chief added.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the encirclement of part of the enemy units and the liberation of 175 sq. km of territory. The total losses of the occupiers amounted to 3185 people and 969 units of weapons.

AFU cleared Nove Shakhove and pushed back the enemy in Donetsk region, Russia advanced in Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState