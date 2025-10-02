$41.140.18
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in blackout due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy
05:21 PM • 17837 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 27578 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 21915 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 38462 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM • 23985 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 22101 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 54531 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 41400 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 32329 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
AFU cleared Nove Shakhove and pushed back the enemy in Donetsk region, Russia advanced in Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated Nove Shakhove and pushed back the enemy near Nykanorivka and Zoloty Kolodyaz in Donetsk region. The Russian army advanced near Novoivanivka and Poltavka in Zaporizhzhia region.

AFU cleared Nove Shakhove and pushed back the enemy in Donetsk region, Russia advanced in Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState

On Wednesday, October 1, the Defense Forces of Ukraine cleared Nove Shakhove and pushed back the enemy near Nykanorivka and Zoloty Kolodyaz in Donetsk region. The Russian army has advanced in Zaporizhzhia region. This is reported by the analytical project DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

According to the project's analysts, Ukrainian troops liberated Nove Shakhove in Donetsk region and pushed back the enemy near Nykanorivka and Zoloty Kolodyaz. At the same time, the enemy advanced near Novoivanivka and Poltavka in Zaporizhzhia region.

"The map has been updated. The Defense Forces of Ukraine cleared Nove Shakhove (Donetsk region) and pushed back the enemy near Nykanorivka (Donetsk region) and Zoloty Kolodyaz (Donetsk region). The enemy advanced near Novoivanivka (Zaporizhzhia region) and in Poltavka (Zaporizhzhia region)," DeepState reported.

Recall

Despite Russia's attacks, Ukraine is holding the front. In some areas, Ukrainian troops are counterattacking. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a briefing in Poland.

"Putin deep down realizes he cannot win. This is a losing battle for him," — Keith Kellogg30.09.25, 22:56 • 13598 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Andriy Sybiha
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine
Poland