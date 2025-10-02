AFU cleared Nove Shakhove and pushed back the enemy in Donetsk region, Russia advanced in Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState

On Wednesday, October 1, the Defense Forces of Ukraine cleared Nove Shakhove and pushed back the enemy near Nykanorivka and Zoloty Kolodyaz in Donetsk region. The Russian army has advanced in Zaporizhzhia region. This is reported by the analytical project DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

According to the project's analysts, Ukrainian troops liberated Nove Shakhove in Donetsk region and pushed back the enemy near Nykanorivka and Zoloty Kolodyaz. At the same time, the enemy advanced near Novoivanivka and Poltavka in Zaporizhzhia region.

"The map has been updated. The Defense Forces of Ukraine cleared Nove Shakhove (Donetsk region) and pushed back the enemy near Nykanorivka (Donetsk region) and Zoloty Kolodyaz (Donetsk region). The enemy advanced near Novoivanivka (Zaporizhzhia region) and in Poltavka (Zaporizhzhia region)," DeepState reported.

Recall

Despite Russia's attacks, Ukraine is holding the front. In some areas, Ukrainian troops are counterattacking. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a briefing in Poland.

"Putin deep down realizes he cannot win. This is a losing battle for him," — Keith Kellogg