EU discussed defense readiness roadmap: what's next

17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 15825 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 16487 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 29237 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 51926 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 51418 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 42235 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 40295 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 28683 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 21301 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
Thrifty use of electricity: Ukrainians reminded of basic rulesOctober 15, 10:57 PM • 14269 views
Andriy Shevchenko to head FIFA committeeOctober 16, 01:02 AM • 14988 views
Air raid alert declared across Ukraine due to MiG takeoffs: explosions heard in several regional centers02:44 AM • 16977 views
Ukraine's new program with the IMF: the fund confirmed Georgieva's visit to Ukraine03:03 AM • 15808 views
Russian attack halted gas production facilities in Poltava region - DTEK06:15 AM • 13291 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existence07:09 AM • 2294 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 41682 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 56135 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 49598 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolationOctober 15, 07:08 AM • 49210 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 18633 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 68224 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 46810 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 49317 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 55017 views
EU discussed defense readiness roadmap: what's next

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1400 views

The EU Council discussed the future defense readiness roadmap, which will define goals and objectives until 2030. The document will be adopted on October 16 and presented on October 23, 2025.

EU discussed defense readiness roadmap: what's next

The EU Foreign Affairs Council, together with the defense ministers, discussed the future roadmap for EU defense readiness, which is expected to define clear goals and objectives, as well as specific milestones for achieving EU defense readiness by 2030, the European institution reported after the meeting on October 15, writes UNN.

Details

The roadmap, it is reported, "will be adopted by the College of European Commissioners on October 16 and presented by the EU High Representative and the European Commission at the next meeting of the European Council on October 23, 2025."

The discussion in the EU Council focused, in particular, on the following:

  • how to eliminate military capability deficits as quickly and effectively as possible;
    • on which pan-European flagship projects to focus time and resources;
      • how to further strengthen cooperation with Ukraine.

        This is a roadmap with specific goals, specific tasks, and specific milestones for achieving defense readiness by 2030. Of course, there is a concept of leading countries, whereby member states lead in these nine capability areas. [...] The issue of drones and how we can really protect Europe from drone attacks is extremely important, as it is clear to every member state that drones can appear from anywhere in the world.

        - commented EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas.

        European Commission plans full functionality of "drone wall" by end of 2027 - media15.10.25, 15:04 • 2650 views

        Julia Shramko

        PoliticsNews of the World
        War in Ukraine
        The Diplomat
        Kaya Kallas
        Council of the European Union
        European Commission
        European Council
        Ukraine
        Unmanned aerial vehicle