EU discussed defense readiness roadmap: what's next
Kyiv • UNN
The EU Council discussed the future defense readiness roadmap, which will define goals and objectives until 2030. The document will be adopted on October 16 and presented on October 23, 2025.
The EU Foreign Affairs Council, together with the defense ministers, discussed the future roadmap for EU defense readiness, which is expected to define clear goals and objectives, as well as specific milestones for achieving EU defense readiness by 2030, the European institution reported after the meeting on October 15, writes UNN.
Details
The roadmap, it is reported, "will be adopted by the College of European Commissioners on October 16 and presented by the EU High Representative and the European Commission at the next meeting of the European Council on October 23, 2025."
The discussion in the EU Council focused, in particular, on the following:
- how to eliminate military capability deficits as quickly and effectively as possible;
- on which pan-European flagship projects to focus time and resources;
- how to further strengthen cooperation with Ukraine.
This is a roadmap with specific goals, specific tasks, and specific milestones for achieving defense readiness by 2030. Of course, there is a concept of leading countries, whereby member states lead in these nine capability areas. [...] The issue of drones and how we can really protect Europe from drone attacks is extremely important, as it is clear to every member state that drones can appear from anywhere in the world.
