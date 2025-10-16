EU discussed defense readiness roadmap: what's next

The EU Foreign Affairs Council, together with the defense ministers, discussed the future roadmap for EU defense readiness, which is expected to define clear goals and objectives, as well as specific milestones for achieving EU defense readiness by 2030, the European institution reported after the meeting on October 15, writes UNN.

The roadmap, it is reported, "will be adopted by the College of European Commissioners on October 16 and presented by the EU High Representative and the European Commission at the next meeting of the European Council on October 23, 2025."

The discussion in the EU Council focused, in particular, on the following:

This is a roadmap with specific goals, specific tasks, and specific milestones for achieving defense readiness by 2030. Of course, there is a concept of leading countries, whereby member states lead in these nine capability areas. [...] The issue of drones and how we can really protect Europe from drone attacks is extremely important, as it is clear to every member state that drones can appear from anywhere in the world.