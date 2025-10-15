European Commission plans full functionality of "drone wall" by end of 2027 - media

$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
10:41 AM • 8106 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 15501 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
09:25 AM • 16932 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
09:00 AM • 17409 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
08:32 AM • 16189 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
08:03 AM • 16014 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
07:49 AM • 15958 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 27791 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 27950 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13590 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2m/s
54%
754mm
Popular news
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regionsOctober 15, 05:19 AM • 24019 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 49074 views
Emergency power outages covered more regions: detailsOctober 15, 06:02 AM • 15095 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABU08:15 AM • 25205 views
Odesa CMA to be headed by Dnipropetrovsk RMA head Lysak - report08:31 AM • 13390 views
Publications
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 9886 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABU08:15 AM • 25416 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 27791 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolationOctober 15, 07:08 AM • 27950 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 49279 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Mark Rutte
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Brussels
United States
Finland
Estonia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 57798 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 37003 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 38998 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 46472 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 50351 views
Actual
The Guardian
Film
Eurofighter Typhoon
The Diplomat
Gold

European Commission plans full functionality of "drone wall" by end of 2027 - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1306 views

The European Commission aims to launch a "drone wall" by the end of 2026, with full functionality expected by the end of 2027. This initiative is part of a roadmap aimed at preparing the bloc for a potential attack from Moscow.

European Commission plans full functionality of "drone wall" by end of 2027 - media

"The drone wall", according to the draft roadmap of the European Commission on defense, should reach full functionality by the end of 2027, reported Rikard Jozwiak, editor of "Radio Free Europe" on European issues, in X, writes UNN.

According to the draft roadmap of the European Commission on defense, the "drone wall" should reach "initial capacity" by the end of 2026 and be fully functional by the end of 2027.

- Jozwiak wrote.

This, according to The Guardian, was also confirmed by AFP sources, according to which the EU insists that the new drone defense system be fully launched and operational by the end of 2027, as part of efforts to deter Russia.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen first called for the creation of a "drone wall" to counter Moscow last month, hours after NATO planes shot down Russian drones in Poland.

Reportedly, the initial focus of the proposal was on strengthening the EU's eastern border states, but it has since been expanded after mysterious drones hit a number of countries further west.

Officials told AFP that Brussels wants the project, now called the "European Drone Defense Initiative," to "start operating by the end of 2026 and be fully operational by the end of 2027."

This initiative is one of several flagship EU projects that will be presented by the European Commission on Thursday as part of a roadmap aimed at preparing the bloc for a potential attack by Moscow by 2030. NATO planes shot down Russian drones in Poland.

EU defense ministers are expected to hold preliminary discussions on the roadmap on Wednesday evening, and officials want leaders to endorse it at next week's summit.

New plan to deter Russia: Europe prepares joint rearmament with drones and air defense - Bloomberg15.10.25, 14:46 • 3158 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
The Guardian
European Commission
NATO
European Union
Brussels
Ursula von der Leyen
Poland