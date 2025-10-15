$41.750.14
New plan to deter Russia: Europe prepares joint rearmament with drones and air defense - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3174 views

The European Union plans to launch joint drone and air defense projects. The plan envisages a complete overhaul of EU military planning and procurement, with the aim of jointly carrying out 40% of defense procurement by the end of 2027.

New plan to deter Russia: Europe prepares joint rearmament with drones and air defense - Bloomberg

The EU's ambitious military plan envisages a complete overhaul of military planning, as well as the implementation of air defense projects in the coming years through joint efforts.

Reports UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The European Union will propose launching joint drone and air defense projects. The plan will be presented on Thursday, October 16.

The ambitious five-year plan aims to rearm the continent and deter Russia. The proposal envisages a complete overhaul of EU military planning and procurement.

By the end of 2027, the plan envisages that the European Union will conduct 40% of its defense procurement jointly. This means more than doubling the current figure.

The document, reported by Bloomberg, states, among other things, the following:

Authoritarian states are increasingly interfering in our societies and economies. Traditional allies and partners are shifting their focus to other regions of the world

- writes Bloomberg.

Before the leaders of the countries discuss the plan next week at the summit in Brussels, changes may be made in the coming days (as mentioned above, on Thursday, October 16).

Recall

The Netherlands has pledged to provide Ukraine with 90 million euros for drones. The Dutch Minister of Defense, in a statement on October 15, emphasized the need to develop more effective methods of destroying drones than using F-35 fighters.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
European Union
Brussels