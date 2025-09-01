Corruption in UAV and EW procurement: bail posted for MP Kuznetsov

$41.320.06
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watch
03:53 PM • 12977 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 23486 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 30644 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 172226 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 100500 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 180976 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 188284 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
September 1, 05:46 AM • 159751 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 128587 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 127901 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 127034 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 115273 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 112925 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 105642 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 23479 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhotoSeptember 1, 09:46 AM • 67505 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 180950 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 188263 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 159735 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
United States
Paris
State Border of Ukraine
United Kingdom
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo06:36 PM • 5324 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 millionSeptember 1, 10:27 AM • 32893 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 162490 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 291035 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 310455 views
Fake news
TikTok
Instagram
MIM-104 Patriot
Bild

Corruption in UAV and EW procurement: bail posted for MP Kuznetsov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Bail has been posted for People's Deputy Oleksiy Kuznetsov, who is involved in a corruption case concerning the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems. He was previously remanded in custody with the possibility of bail set at eight million hryvnias.

Corruption in UAV and EW procurement: bail posted for MP Kuznetsov

Bail has been posted for People's Deputy Oleksiy Kuznetsov, who is involved in a corruption case concerning the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems. This was reported to UNN by the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

Details

On August 4, the High Anti-Corruption Court sent People's Deputy Oleksiy Kuznetsov, who is involved in a corruption case concerning the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems, to custody for 60 days with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of eight million hryvnias.

Addition

NABU and SAP uncovered a large-scale corruption scheme in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare systems. According to the investigation, in 2024–2025, an organized group of individuals systematically embezzled budget funds that local self-government bodies directed to the needs of defense forces.

Among the established episodes is the procurement of electronic warfare systems. For signing a contract with a knowingly inflated price, the group members received up to 30% of the contract amount as an undue benefit. A similar scheme was used for the procurement of FPV drones for almost UAH 10 million. The company supplied products at an inflated cost of about USD 80,000, after which officials transferred part of the funds as a "kickback" to the members of the criminal group.

With the consent of the Prosecutor General, a motion was sent to the court to choose a pre-trial restraint for the suspect People's Deputy in the form of detention with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 30 million.

Motions for pre-trial restraints for other defendants in the case were also sent to the court.

SAP and NABU reported suspicion to the members of the organized criminal group, uncovered earlier, who were involved in the corruption scheme during the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare systems.

Antonina Tumanova

National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle