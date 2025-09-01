Corruption in UAV and EW procurement: bail posted for MP Kuznetsov

Bail has been posted for People's Deputy Oleksiy Kuznetsov, who is involved in a corruption case concerning the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems. This was reported to UNN by the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

Details

On August 4, the High Anti-Corruption Court sent People's Deputy Oleksiy Kuznetsov, who is involved in a corruption case concerning the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems, to custody for 60 days with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of eight million hryvnias.

Addition

NABU and SAP uncovered a large-scale corruption scheme in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare systems. According to the investigation, in 2024–2025, an organized group of individuals systematically embezzled budget funds that local self-government bodies directed to the needs of defense forces.

Among the established episodes is the procurement of electronic warfare systems. For signing a contract with a knowingly inflated price, the group members received up to 30% of the contract amount as an undue benefit. A similar scheme was used for the procurement of FPV drones for almost UAH 10 million. The company supplied products at an inflated cost of about USD 80,000, after which officials transferred part of the funds as a "kickback" to the members of the criminal group.

With the consent of the Prosecutor General, a motion was sent to the court to choose a pre-trial restraint for the suspect People's Deputy in the form of detention with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 30 million.

Motions for pre-trial restraints for other defendants in the case were also sent to the court.

SAP and NABU reported suspicion to the members of the organized criminal group, uncovered earlier, who were involved in the corruption scheme during the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare systems.