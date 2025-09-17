This week, Ukraine expects a Polish delegation to develop solutions in the field of common security - MFA

MFA spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi confirmed that Ukraine expects a visit from a Polish delegation this week. According to him, the meeting is not protocol-based but aims to develop real solutions in the field of common security, including possible exercises, UNN writes.

Polish colleague Rostyslav Sikorsky announced that a Polish delegation would come to study our experience. As of now, there is a date for this delegation's visit, and details are already available, but since we usually do not announce security-related visits, I will not be able to go into details; I will simply say that we do expect the delegation this week. - said Tykhyi.

He added that the delegation would be at a high level. When asked whether this visit would bring any practical benefit, the spokesman replied that this is what Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in particular, are currently focusing on.

I can confirm that Ukraine, in principle, during the war, does not seek protocol events for the sake of photographs and protocols. Any event must, must end with real decisions. Since it is now about joint protection against threats and... as if more concretely than drones that flew into Poland. I think that this meeting will also lead to quite concrete decisions... joint actions, perhaps joint exercises, some other joint work with allies. - added Tykhyi.

Recall

On the night of September 10, 19 intrusions into Polish airspace were recorded. Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. The wreckage of one of them was found. In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

Zelenskyy offered Poland assistance and training in shooting down Russian drones, including "Shaheds." Later, information appeared that Polish drone specialists would conduct planned training and exchange of experience with Ukraine on Polish territory.

