This week, Ukraine expects a Polish delegation to develop solutions in the field of common security - MFA

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
12:33 PM • 448 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
09:20 AM • 17211 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 27267 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 29564 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 87169 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 106764 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 51738 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 61204 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 99171 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 31343 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
0m/s
95%
749mm
Popular news
Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near YekaterinburgPhotoSeptember 17, 03:14 AM • 29029 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of SwedenSeptember 17, 03:37 AM • 47015 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MPSeptember 17, 04:55 AM • 35486 views
Over 300 companies in Ukraine generated billions in revenue despite NSDC sanctionsPhotoSeptember 17, 06:46 AM • 14928 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 33384 views
Publications
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 2712 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 33486 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 87202 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 106791 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 56903 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Roberta Metsola
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
United States
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 33225 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 38944 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 68579 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 66252 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 70607 views
Actual
Financial Times
Buk air defense system
M1 Abrams
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache

This week, Ukraine expects a Polish delegation to develop solutions in the field of common security - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

This week, a Polish delegation will arrive in Ukraine to discuss real solutions in the field of common security, including possible exercises. The visit is not protocol-based and is aimed at developing concrete joint actions.

This week, Ukraine expects a Polish delegation to develop solutions in the field of common security - MFA

MFA spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi confirmed that Ukraine expects a visit from a Polish delegation this week. According to him, the meeting is not protocol-based but aims to develop real solutions in the field of common security, including possible exercises, UNN writes.

Polish colleague Rostyslav Sikorsky announced that a Polish delegation would come to study our experience. As of now, there is a date for this delegation's visit, and details are already available, but since we usually do not announce security-related visits, I will not be able to go into details; I will simply say that we do expect the delegation this week.

- said Tykhyi.

He added that the delegation would be at a high level. When asked whether this visit would bring any practical benefit, the spokesman replied that this is what Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in particular, are currently focusing on.

I can confirm that Ukraine, in principle, during the war, does not seek protocol events for the sake of photographs and protocols. Any event must, must end with real decisions. Since it is now about joint protection against threats and... as if more concretely than drones that flew into Poland. I think that this meeting will also lead to quite concrete decisions... joint actions, perhaps joint exercises, some other joint work with allies.

- added Tykhyi.

Recall

On the night of September 10, 19 intrusions into Polish airspace were recorded. Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. The wreckage of one of them was found. In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

Zelenskyy offered Poland assistance and training in shooting down Russian drones, including "Shaheds." Later, information appeared that Polish drone specialists would conduct planned training and exchange of experience with Ukraine on Polish territory.

Later, information appeared that Polish drone specialists would conduct planned training and exchange of experience with Ukraine on Polish territory. The head of the Air Force communications department, Yuriy Ihnat, noted that the location of the exercises is not fundamental. According to him, Ukrainian military personnel are ready to conduct training for partners, both in Poland and on the territory of Ukraine.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Yurii Ihnat
Shahed-136
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Poland