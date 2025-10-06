The government plans to allocate over UAH 320 billion more for defense by the end of the year: the main source of funding is EU funds

The Cabinet of Ministers approved amendments to the State Budget-2025, planning to allocate an additional 324.7 billion hryvnias by the end of the year. The main source of financing for the increased expenditures is funds from the EU within the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine initiative, as well as a reduction in non-priority expenditures. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Details

By the end of the year, we will allocate an additional 324.7 billion hryvnias for defense – today the government approved amendments to the State Budget-2025. Of the 324.7 billion hryvnias, more than 310 billion hryvnias will go to the general fund, of which more than 301 billion hryvnias will go to the Ministry of Defense. - Svyrydenko reported.

In particular, the funds are planned to be directed to:

202 billion hryvnias - for the monetary allowance of servicemen;

100 billion hryvnias - for the purchase of weapons, primarily UAVs of all types - including FPV on fiber optics, interceptor drones, deepstrike drones;

8 billion hryvnias - for other military expenditures (military transportation, fuel, operating costs).

The main source of financing for the increased expenditures is 6 billion euros (294.3 billion hryvnias) from the European Union within the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) initiative. Also, we have almost 30 billion hryvnias in additional budget revenues, savings on debt payments, and a reduction in non-priority expenditures. Thus, the purchase of drones will be financed by frozen Russian assets. - Svyrydenko added.

Recall

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that the government approved amendments to the State Budget for 2025, which increase defense spending by 317 billion hryvnias.