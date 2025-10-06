The government plans to allocate over UAH 320 billion more for defense by the end of the year: the main source of funding is EU funds

$41.230.05
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 5022 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
10:30 AM • 14297 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 17831 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 21675 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 46630 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 27466 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 35085 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 63385 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75691 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90868 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Over 5,000 Cubans are fighting on Russia's side against Ukraine - Reuters
Rubio named Trump's potential successor in the US presidential election
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv region
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family Dinner
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family Dinner
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklist
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fish
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Vadym Filashkin
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Netherlands
Poland
Germany
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free time
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation
Bild
YouTube
TikTok
Nord Stream
R-360 Neptune

The government plans to allocate over UAH 320 billion more for defense by the end of the year: the main source of funding is EU funds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved amendments to the State Budget-2025, allocating an additional UAH 324.7 billion for defense by the end of the year. The main source of funding is EU funds and the reduction of non-priority expenditures.

The government plans to allocate over UAH 320 billion more for defense by the end of the year: the main source of funding is EU funds

The Cabinet of Ministers approved amendments to the State Budget-2025, planning to allocate an additional 324.7 billion hryvnias by the end of the year. The main source of financing for the increased expenditures is funds from the EU within the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine initiative, as well as a reduction in non-priority expenditures. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Details

By the end of the year, we will allocate an additional 324.7 billion hryvnias for defense – today the government approved amendments to the State Budget-2025. Of the 324.7 billion hryvnias, more than 310 billion hryvnias will go to the general fund, of which more than 301 billion hryvnias will go to the Ministry of Defense.

 - Svyrydenko reported.

In particular, the funds are planned to be directed to:

  • 202 billion hryvnias - for the monetary allowance of servicemen;
    • 100 billion hryvnias - for the purchase of weapons, primarily UAVs of all types - including FPV on fiber optics, interceptor drones, deepstrike drones;
      • 8 billion hryvnias - for other military expenditures (military transportation, fuel, operating costs).

        The main source of financing for the increased expenditures is 6 billion euros (294.3 billion hryvnias) from the European Union within the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) initiative. Also, we have almost 30 billion hryvnias in additional budget revenues, savings on debt payments, and a reduction in non-priority expenditures. Thus, the purchase of drones will be financed by frozen Russian assets.

         - Svyrydenko added.

        Recall

        People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that the government approved amendments to the State Budget for 2025, which increase defense spending by 317 billion hryvnias.

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        SocietyEconomyPolitics
        Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
        European Union
        Yaroslav Zheleznyak
        Unmanned aerial vehicle