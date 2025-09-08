In Poland, near the border with Belarus, fragments of an unknown flying object were discovered

Another incident involving a falling flying object has been recorded in the Lublin Voivodeship of Poland. Near the Terespol border crossing, not far from the town of Polatycze, law enforcement officers discovered the remains of an unknown aircraft. This was reported by RFM24, citing local law enforcement, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the police from Biała Podlaska, on Sunday evening, shortly before 10:00 PM, the duty hotline received a report from border service employees about a suspicious find. Debris, preliminarily classified as "remains of an unidentified flying object," was found at the scene.

Law enforcement immediately cordoned off the area and informed all relevant services. The district prosecutor's office in Biała Podlaska was also involved in the incident and is coordinating further actions. Currently, the site where the object was found is under police protection.

According to security service representatives, the find poses no danger to local residents, and there were no casualties as a result of the incident. Polish authorities have not yet released details regarding the object's origin or its possible purpose.

Experts do not rule out that these are fragments of a drone or other technical device, but final conclusions are to be provided by experts.

Recall

On September 7, in the village of Majdan-Selec, Poland, an unknown object, presumably a smuggler's drone, crashed. There were no casualties, the object has no military characteristics, and an investigation is underway.

On September 4, two drones entered Polish airspace but posed no threat, so they were not shot down. This happened against the backdrop of massive Russian attacks on Ukraine.

On September 7, Poland deployed aviation during Russia's massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine. One Russian drone flew into Polish territory and disappeared.