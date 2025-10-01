British Formula 1 technology firm to supply Ukraine with inexpensive SkyShark and TigerShark attack drones

British engineering company MGI Engineering, founded by former Formula 1 engineer Mike Gascoyne, has announced plans to soon deploy inexpensive long-range SkyShark loitering munitions in Ukraine and is working on a heavier TigerShark platform. This is reported by United 21 Media, writes UNN.

Details

The company positions its systems as a combination of high-performance design and a focus on affordability to provide Kyiv with precision strike capabilities without the shocking price tags of cruise missiles.

MGI reports that SkyShark – a loitering munition-"kamikaze" with a payload of 10–20 kg, a claimed range of about 250 km, and a maximum speed of about 450 km/h – is planned to be deployed in Ukraine in approximately six weeks; the estimated unit cost is about $67,000. TigerShark – a heavier strike platform with a longer range and payload – is about two months away from testing, the company says.

MGI Engineering, which uses motorsport engineering developments, adapts lightweight composites and aerodynamics to create efficient and relatively affordable strike UAVs. According to BFBS/Forces News, SkyShark and TigerShark are being developed as alternatives – filling a niche between small FPV drones and expensive cruise missiles.

We are fighting a battle. We are running a race where you have to be the fastest and the best – Gascoyne told BFBS/Forces News.

He cited his experience in motorsport as a blueprint for rapid and cost-effective weapons development.

According to the company, SkyShark "has a guidance system to find and dive on selected targets" and "will be deployed in Ukraine in approximately six weeks, and that Ukrainian partners are already ready for production, with an estimated cost of about $67,000."

Regarding TigerShark, Gascoyne said it is "a heavier, long-range strike drone designed to fill the gap between small FPV munitions and expensive cruise missiles," and that the platform "is approximately two months away from test flights."

Gascoyne also explained the team's engineering approach.

I have no problem using our engineering capabilities to support Ukraine because it's the right thing to do – he said.

Gascoyne added that the engineers' task is to solve issues of payload capacity, navigation (especially in GNSS-denied environments), and supplying systems in significant volumes at an affordable price.

MGI positions its products as an addition to the needs of Ukraine and NATO – cheaply scalable strike drones that allow for high-precision strikes without relying solely on expensive imported missiles.

Drone spotted again near airport in Norway