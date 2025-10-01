British Formula 1 technology firm to supply Ukraine with inexpensive SkyShark and TigerShark attack drones

$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 11400 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
02:16 PM • 12943 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 25803 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM • 21089 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 20152 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 53830 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 40904 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 31528 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
October 1, 05:00 AM • 48633 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 25749 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
4.1m/s
80%
757mm
Popular news
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 41994 views
Orban may get unexpected support in attempts to keep Ukraine out of the EU - PoliticoOctober 1, 08:02 AM • 25775 views
Mass drone flights over critical infrastructure facilities recorded in Germany - SpiegelOctober 1, 08:09 AM • 31709 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 27933 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhotoOctober 1, 10:37 AM • 21388 views
Publications
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 11400 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhoto01:07 PM • 14629 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 25803 views
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumerOctober 1, 11:02 AM • 17380 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhotoOctober 1, 10:37 AM • 21459 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Oleh Kiper
Volodymyr Vakulenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Odesa
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 27991 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 42044 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 26862 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 30253 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 40237 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander

British Formula 1 technology firm to supply Ukraine with inexpensive SkyShark and TigerShark attack drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1220 views

British company MGI Engineering, founded by former Formula 1 engineer Mike Gascoyne, plans to deploy inexpensive long-range SkyShark loitering munitions in Ukraine and is developing a heavier TigerShark platform. The SkyShark, with a range of 250 km and a speed of 450 km/h, will cost around $67,000 per unit, while the TigerShark is two months away from testing.

British Formula 1 technology firm to supply Ukraine with inexpensive SkyShark and TigerShark attack drones

British engineering company MGI Engineering, founded by former Formula 1 engineer Mike Gascoyne, has announced plans to soon deploy inexpensive long-range SkyShark loitering munitions in Ukraine and is working on a heavier TigerShark platform. This is reported by United 21 Media, writes UNN.

Details

The company positions its systems as a combination of high-performance design and a focus on affordability to provide Kyiv with precision strike capabilities without the shocking price tags of cruise missiles.

MGI reports that SkyShark – a loitering munition-"kamikaze" with a payload of 10–20 kg, a claimed range of about 250 km, and a maximum speed of about 450 km/h – is planned to be deployed in Ukraine in approximately six weeks; the estimated unit cost is about $67,000. TigerShark – a heavier strike platform with a longer range and payload – is about two months away from testing, the company says.

MGI Engineering, which uses motorsport engineering developments, adapts lightweight composites and aerodynamics to create efficient and relatively affordable strike UAVs. According to BFBS/Forces News, SkyShark and TigerShark are being developed as alternatives – filling a niche between small FPV drones and expensive cruise missiles.

We are fighting a battle. We are running a race where you have to be the fastest and the best

– Gascoyne told BFBS/Forces News.

He cited his experience in motorsport as a blueprint for rapid and cost-effective weapons development.

According to the company, SkyShark "has a guidance system to find and dive on selected targets" and "will be deployed in Ukraine in approximately six weeks, and that Ukrainian partners are already ready for production, with an estimated cost of about $67,000."

Regarding TigerShark, Gascoyne said it is "a heavier, long-range strike drone designed to fill the gap between small FPV munitions and expensive cruise missiles," and that the platform "is approximately two months away from test flights."

Gascoyne also explained the team's engineering approach. 

I have no problem using our engineering capabilities to support Ukraine because it's the right thing to do 

– he said. 

Gascoyne added that the engineers' task is to solve issues of payload capacity, navigation (especially in GNSS-denied environments), and supplying systems in significant volumes at an affordable price.

MGI positions its products as an addition to the needs of Ukraine and NATO – cheaply scalable strike drones that allow for high-precision strikes without relying solely on expensive imported missiles.

Drone spotted again near airport in Norway01.10.25, 11:35 • 2676 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
NATO
Norway
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle