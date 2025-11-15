164 combat engagements in 24 hours: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the situation at the front on November 15

On November 15, 164 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the terrorist state launched 39 air strikes and dropped 89 guided bombs.

In addition, the invaders used 2,659 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,355 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the summary says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one combat engagement with Russian invaders took place. The enemy carried out 150 shellings, including 10 from multiple rocket launchers.

Today, the enemy attacked six times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction in the Vovchansk area and towards Dvorichanske.

The aggressor tried to advance five times on our positions in the Kupiansk direction in the area of Bohuslavka, Kupiansk, and towards Pishchane and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks today. The enemy advanced in the areas of Yampilivka, Derylove, Kolodiazi, and towards Druzhliubivka, Drobycheve, and Borova.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Pereizne, and towards Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements with the enemy took place in the areas of Minkivka and Predtechyne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our troops repelled 17 enemy attacks today near Pleshchiivka, Kostiantynivka, Rusyniv Yar, and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor attacked our positions 52 times this day in the areas of Chervonyi Lyman, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Novopavlivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers lost 94 people killed and wounded. Our soldiers destroyed 19 UAVs, one motorcycle, two UAV control points, two units of automotive and two units of special equipment, six unmanned aerial vehicles and one enemy personnel shelter; hit a cannon, one unit of automotive equipment and 21 enemy personnel shelters. - the General Staff reported.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks near the settlements of Yalta, Sosnivka, Pryvilne, Vorone, Verbove, Vyshneve, and Zelenyi Hai. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing. Pokrovske was subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out 10 assault actions, Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in the directions of Varvarivka and Zatyshshia. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. Zaliznychne came under enemy air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy advanced four times: near Stepnohirsk, Plavni, and Stepove. One battle is still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes on Prymorske and Malokaterynivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge. Odrado-Kamianka came under attack by enemy unguided aerial missiles.

Recall

On November 14, Russian occupation forces lost at least 1,000 more servicemen. In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 20 artillery pieces and 6 enemy tanks.

