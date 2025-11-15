ATESH agents from the 39th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, which is currently assaulting Pokrovsk, report a worsening situation in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. This is stated in the movement's message, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that entire blocks are currently changing hands, but overall the Russian offensive has slowed down, and they cannot retrieve the wounded and killed from the streets, and rotations and logistics have slowed down as never before in the week prior.

Agents report the disappearance or desertion of a number of their comrades-in-arms after a series of targeted strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the locations of Russian troops on the outskirts of Pokrovsk. Command posts, equipment parking areas, and UAV units were hit. Some Russian servicemen link the desertion of Russian servicemen and the strikes on Russian Armed Forces positions with each other. Some believe that these servicemen were directly involved in this. - ATESH states.

They added that they are receiving new appeals from Russian servicemen with an offer to join the ranks of the movement.

"And we have a number of successes in Pokrovsk that we cannot talk about yet. But soon there will be an opportunity to tell about them," the partisans summarized.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia "failed another deadline set by Putin for the capture of Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, and the deadlines were once again postponed."

Defense Forces cut off Russian logistics route on approaches to Pokrovsk - 7th Airborne Assault Corps