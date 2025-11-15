"ATESH": Russian military desert after Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes near Pokrovsk

$42.060.00
05:21 PM
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Popular news
Ukrainian partisans scouted coordinates of enterprise producing Oniks missilesPhotoNovember 15, 11:41 AM • 10540 views
Iran officially confirmed that it seized a tanker with petrochemical cargo in the Persian GulfNovember 15, 11:59 AM • 9976 views
Marburg virus disease outbreak confirmed in EthiopiaNovember 15, 12:25 PM • 3390 views
Yagotyn Mayor Dzyuba publicly quotes the film "Brother 2", which is banned in UkrainePhoto05:58 PM • 8032 views
Body of mobilized man found in a forest in Ivano-Frankivsk region: TCC states that the man was wanted06:31 PM • 3956 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 69028 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 63459 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 43905 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 68648 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 296100 views
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 20433 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 69020 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 25803 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 42086 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 86497 views
"ATESH": Russian military desert after Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes near Pokrovsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 948 views

ATESH agents from the 39th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, which is currently assaulting Pokrovsk, report a worsening situation in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. Currently, entire blocks are changing hands, but overall, the Russian offensive has slowed down.

"ATESH": Russian military desert after Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes near Pokrovsk

ATESH agents from the 39th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, which is currently assaulting Pokrovsk, report a worsening situation in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. This is stated in the movement's message, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that entire blocks are currently changing hands, but overall the Russian offensive has slowed down, and they cannot retrieve the wounded and killed from the streets, and rotations and logistics have slowed down as never before in the week prior.

Agents report the disappearance or desertion of a number of their comrades-in-arms after a series of targeted strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the locations of Russian troops on the outskirts of Pokrovsk. Command posts, equipment parking areas, and UAV units were hit. Some Russian servicemen link the desertion of Russian servicemen and the strikes on Russian Armed Forces positions with each other. Some believe that these servicemen were directly involved in this.

- ATESH states.

They added that they are receiving new appeals from Russian servicemen with an offer to join the ranks of the movement.

"And we have a number of successes in Pokrovsk that we cannot talk about yet. But soon there will be an opportunity to tell about them," the partisans summarized.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia "failed another deadline set by Putin for the capture of Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, and the deadlines were once again postponed."

Defense Forces cut off Russian logistics route on approaches to Pokrovsk - 7th Airborne Assault Corps15.11.25, 16:05 • 3202 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Armed Forces of Ukraine