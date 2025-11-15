Defense Forces cut off Russian logistics route on approaches to Pokrovsk - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

$42.060.00
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 16352 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 19859 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 36305 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
November 14, 04:09 PM • 54149 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 39145 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 34407 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 28113 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 18678 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 59009 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Search and rescue operations completed in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district - State Emergency Service
Over 250 attacks per day: Ukrainian Armed Forces repel the most powerful Russian assaults near Pokrovsk (maps)
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14: death toll rises to 7
Germans losing patience with Merz: economy not recovering, support falling – Bloomberg
Over 500,000 citizens applied for "Winter Support" in the first two hours - Zelenskyy
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuance
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 53711 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks like
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advice
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 63659 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 291484 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in court
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the Vatican
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Defense Forces cut off Russian logistics route on approaches to Pokrovsk - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1320 views

The Defense Forces cut off Russian logistics routes on the approaches to Pokrovsk, destroying the road between Selydove and Pokrovsk with an airstrike. This made it impossible to use the highway for light equipment to infiltrate.

Defense Forces cut off Russian logistics route on approaches to Pokrovsk - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

The Defense Forces are cutting off enemy logistics routes on the approaches to Pokrovsk in Donbas. This was reported by the 7th Airborne Assault Corps, writes UNN.

As a result of the airstrike, the road connecting Selydove and Pokrovsk was destroyed. Thus, the Russians lost the opportunity to use this route for infiltration into Pokrovsk with light equipment.

- the message says.

In other areas, Ukrainian troops are setting up additional engineering barriers. At the same time, "the command of the occupation forces sends suicide bombers to clear these barriers," the 7th Airborne Assault Corps notes.

Recall

The 7th Airborne Assault Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced control over Myrnohrad in Donetsk region. Soldiers of the 38th Marine Brigade destroyed the Russian flag hoisted on the mine and eliminated two infantrymen.

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk