The Defense Forces are cutting off enemy logistics routes on the approaches to Pokrovsk in Donbas. This was reported by the 7th Airborne Assault Corps, writes UNN.

As a result of the airstrike, the road connecting Selydove and Pokrovsk was destroyed. Thus, the Russians lost the opportunity to use this route for infiltration into Pokrovsk with light equipment. - the message says.

In other areas, Ukrainian troops are setting up additional engineering barriers. At the same time, "the command of the occupation forces sends suicide bombers to clear these barriers," the 7th Airborne Assault Corps notes.

Recall

The 7th Airborne Assault Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced control over Myrnohrad in Donetsk region. Soldiers of the 38th Marine Brigade destroyed the Russian flag hoisted on the mine and eliminated two infantrymen.