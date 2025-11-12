$41.960.02
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
November 11, 04:14 PM • 21492 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
November 11, 03:57 PM • 31263 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 46529 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
November 11, 01:20 PM • 31045 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 47278 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 38611 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 22743 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 24678 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 26178 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
Publications
Exclusives
"If the parties were reasonable": Trump frustrated by inability to end war between Russia and Ukraine - The Atlantic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

US President Donald Trump is frustrated that he cannot end the war between Russia and Ukraine, as his attempts to strike a deal that would recognize Russia's territorial gains have been unsuccessful. He tried to scare Putin by providing Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, and persuaded Zelenskyy to cede territory, but both attempts failed.

"If the parties were reasonable": Trump frustrated by inability to end war between Russia and Ukraine - The Atlantic

US President Donald Trump is clearly frustrated by his inability to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. He thought he could strike a deal through a simple transaction that would recognize Russia's territorial gains and meet its economic interests. The Atlantic writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

According to the authors, the head of the White House did not understand how committed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was to destroying an independent Ukrainian state, or how difficult it would be to get him to agree to anything less.

Recently, President Trump tried to change the dynamic: he told Putin that he could provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles, and tried to convince Volodymyr Zelenskyy to cede territory, but both attempts were unsuccessful.

- the article says.

The publication, citing unnamed senior officials of the Trump administration, states that a settlement of the war is very close, "if only the parties were reasonable."

"They seem to consider the underlying conflict simple and amenable to compromise: Russia wants the rest of the territory it doesn't control in Donbas; Ukraine wants reliable security guarantees. But in reality, the problem is much more complex and difficult," the publication concludes.

Recall

The other day, US President Donald Trump stated that he had canceled a meeting with Vladimir Putin because Russia does not want to stop. The US President believes that the invasion of Ukraine would not have happened during his presidency.

Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine07.11.25, 05:41 • 39089 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine