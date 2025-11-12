US President Donald Trump is clearly frustrated by his inability to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. He thought he could strike a deal through a simple transaction that would recognize Russia's territorial gains and meet its economic interests. The Atlantic writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

According to the authors, the head of the White House did not understand how committed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was to destroying an independent Ukrainian state, or how difficult it would be to get him to agree to anything less.

Recently, President Trump tried to change the dynamic: he told Putin that he could provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles, and tried to convince Volodymyr Zelenskyy to cede territory, but both attempts were unsuccessful. - the article says.

The publication, citing unnamed senior officials of the Trump administration, states that a settlement of the war is very close, "if only the parties were reasonable."

"They seem to consider the underlying conflict simple and amenable to compromise: Russia wants the rest of the territory it doesn't control in Donbas; Ukraine wants reliable security guarantees. But in reality, the problem is much more complex and difficult," the publication concludes.

Recall

The other day, US President Donald Trump stated that he had canceled a meeting with Vladimir Putin because Russia does not want to stop. The US President believes that the invasion of Ukraine would not have happened during his presidency.

