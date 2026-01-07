Ukraine produces over 1,500 anti-Shahed drones daily - Shmyhal

Photo: t.me/Denys_Smyhal

In December 2025 - January 2026, more than 1500 anti-Shahed drones were produced per day. This was reported by UNN with reference to Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Details

According to him, this allowed a significant increase in the capabilities of units in countering air targets at various levels - from the front line to the protection of rear regions.

A separate tool for strengthening capabilities was the operation of the DOT-Chain Defense weapons marketplace. Through the platform, military units ordered and received more than 7,000 tactical-level interceptor drones, which allows for quickly meeting needs without waiting for centralized supplies. - Shmyhal's statement reads.

The Minister of Defense noted that interceptor drones are a critically important element of multi-layered air defense today. They allow for:

saving expensive air defense missile resources, using more economical means of destruction;

increasing the density of UAV countermeasures without overloading air defense systems;

providing the front with effective solutions for protecting personnel, equipment, and logistics.

Recall

In 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine met the needs of the army for ground robotic systems. Military units received 62 GRS through the DOT-Chain Defense digital platform.