January 6, 07:00 PM • 20104 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 41807 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 123915 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 194611 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 76711 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 87153 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 66944 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 86102 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 171985 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 65466 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Ukraine produces over 1,500 anti-Shahed drones daily - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

In December 2025 - January 2026, Ukraine produced over 1,500 anti-Shahed drones per day. This allowed for an increase in the capabilities of units in countering aerial targets at various levels.

Ukraine produces over 1,500 anti-Shahed drones daily - Shmyhal
Photo: t.me/Denys_Smyhal

In December 2025 - January 2026, more than 1500 anti-Shahed drones were produced per day. This was reported by UNN with reference to Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Details

According to him, this allowed a significant increase in the capabilities of units in countering air targets at various levels - from the front line to the protection of rear regions.

A separate tool for strengthening capabilities was the operation of the DOT-Chain Defense weapons marketplace. Through the platform, military units ordered and received more than 7,000 tactical-level interceptor drones, which allows for quickly meeting needs without waiting for centralized supplies.

- Shmyhal's statement reads.

The Minister of Defense noted that interceptor drones are a critically important element of multi-layered air defense today. They allow for:

  • saving expensive air defense missile resources, using more economical means of destruction;
    • increasing the density of UAV countermeasures without overloading air defense systems;
      • providing the front with effective solutions for protecting personnel, equipment, and logistics.

        Recall

        In 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine met the needs of the army for ground robotic systems. Military units received 62 GRS through the DOT-Chain Defense digital platform.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

