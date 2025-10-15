Support must match Putin's escalation, a secure Europe needs a strong Ukraine - Healey

UK Defense Minister John Healey stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's aggression is not limited to Ukraine, as evidenced by drone incursions into Poland, violations of Estonian airspace, and interference in Moldovan elections. Europe's security begins in Ukraine. Healey made this statement during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group ("Ramstein"), as reported by UNN.

Our support must match Putin's escalation, and our role as UDCG members is to guarantee Ukraine's strength. In eight months, this group has successfully secured commitments totaling £50 billion for military aid to Ukraine. We can announce that the UDCG, Ukraine, and NATO will cooperate even more closely to meet the challenges

According to him, the UK will spend a record amount on military aid to Ukraine this year, and over 85,000 drones have been delivered to Ukraine in the last 6 months alone.

We have also signed a new industrial partnership agreement with Ukraine, through which we will rapidly develop new advanced interceptor drones, which we will mass-produce and then supply to Ukraine in thousands. Putin's aggression is not limited to Ukraine: drone incursions into Poland, violations of Estonian airspace, interference in Moldovan elections. A secure Europe needs a strong Ukraine. And security for all our countries begins in Ukraine. So let's reaffirm our goal and our priorities today