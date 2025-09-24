Ukraine does not have missiles that dictators boast about, but it does have drones that fly 2-3 thousand km - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has drones that can fly two to three thousand kilometers. In addition, thanks to naval drones, Russian ships were driven out of the Black Sea, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the general debate of the United Nations General Assembly, writes UNN.

Details

We don't have such long-range missiles that dictators like to show off at parades, but we have drones that can fly two thousand kilometers. We had no choice, we had to defend our lives - Zelenskyy noted.

The President reminded that with the help of naval drones, Ukraine managed to drive Russian ships out of the Black Sea.

"Control at sea used to depend on large vessels. Today, thanks to naval drones, we have managed to ensure that Russia was forced to withdraw the remnants of its fleet to distant bays," the head of state emphasized.

Zelenskyy stated that Operation "Spiderweb" became an example of how new weapons effectively act against old systems.

Operation "Spiderweb", when cheap drones destroyed dozens of very expensive Russian strategic bombers, became a real example of what new types of weapons can do to old systems - added Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that only strong Alliances and their own weapons can guarantee Ukraine's security. The head of state emphasized that international law does not fully work if countries do not have allies and weapons.

"There are no security guarantees without weapons and partners. None of the Ukrainians chose such a fate. That is why we are investing in the defense industry," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.