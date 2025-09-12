In Bulgaria, the sea washed a military drone ashore: the area around the find was cordoned off – media

$41.310.10
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 38904 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 40059 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 53030 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 86685 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine launched the largest Eastern European energy storage systemSeptember 12, 03:30 AM • 11877 views
US senators introduced a bill recognizing Russia and Belarus as sponsors of terrorismSeptember 12, 03:55 AM • 11928 views
Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation suffered a massive drone attack: what is knownSeptember 12, 03:57 AM • 16817 views
Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General StaffSeptember 12, 04:42 AM • 30993 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 11771 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 11923 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 86685 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 30675 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 77459 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 40273 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 46333 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 111552 views
In Bulgaria, the sea washed a military drone ashore: the area around the find was cordoned off – media

A damaged military drone was found on the coast near Solnitsa in Burgas. The device was washed ashore by waves, and the area was cordoned off by the military and police.

In Bulgaria, the sea washed a military drone ashore: the area around the find was cordoned off – media

A damaged military drone was found this morning on the coast near Solnitsa in Burgas. The device was washed ashore by waves, after which the area around it was immediately cordoned off by the military and police. This is reported by Flagman, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the drone was first spotted by a man who was walking along the beach near the kite school around 9:30 AM. He called rescuers, who passed the information to the emergency services. 

"No one in NATO is safe": Lithuania reacted to the incident with Russian drones in Poland11.09.25, 09:51 • 3442 views

Explosive ordnance disposal technicians and military experts are working on site and are expected to safely remove the device from the coast in the near future.

An external inspection indicates that it is likely a reconnaissance drone. Its rear part and right wing are missing, which may indicate that it was hit during combat operations. Despite the incident, local sources assure that there is no threat to vacationers or residents of the region.

Five Russian drones that entered Polish airspace were heading for a NATO base – Die Welt11.09.25, 17:59 • 4898 views

Stepan Haftko

