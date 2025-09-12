In Bulgaria, the sea washed a military drone ashore: the area around the find was cordoned off – media

A damaged military drone was found this morning on the coast near Solnitsa in Burgas. The device was washed ashore by waves, after which the area around it was immediately cordoned off by the military and police. This is reported by Flagman, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the drone was first spotted by a man who was walking along the beach near the kite school around 9:30 AM. He called rescuers, who passed the information to the emergency services.

Explosive ordnance disposal technicians and military experts are working on site and are expected to safely remove the device from the coast in the near future.

An external inspection indicates that it is likely a reconnaissance drone. Its rear part and right wing are missing, which may indicate that it was hit during combat operations. Despite the incident, local sources assure that there is no threat to vacationers or residents of the region.

