02:55 PM
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
02:49 PM
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
Exclusive
02:08 PM
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
12:34 PM
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
12:15 PM
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:15 PM
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
11:02 AM
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
09:51 AM
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
09:16 AM
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
September 11, 07:11 AM
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
02:08 PM
Five Russian drones that entered Polish airspace were heading for a NATO base – Die Welt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

During the massive attack on Ukraine on September 10, 19 Russian drones violated Polish airspace. Five of them were heading for a NATO base through which the Alliance supplies military aid to Ukraine.

Five Russian drones that entered Polish airspace were heading for a NATO base – Die Welt

During a massive attack on Ukraine on September 10, almost two dozen Russian drones violated Polish airspace, five of them heading directly to a NATO base through which the alliance supplies military aid to Ukraine. This was reported by the German publication Die Welt, citing its own sources, writes UNN.

Details

On Wednesday evening, an internal NATO briefing took place, where the issue of Russian UAVs violating airspace was discussed.

According to a preliminary Polish investigation, these drones carried out a reconnaissance function, not weaponry, as no explosive devices were found among the debris. NATO believes that the drone flight could have been aimed at testing the speed of response and the alliance's resources for countering drones.

During the NATO security briefing, details of the invasion and potential consequences for allied security were discussed. According to Die Welt sources, a direct attack on the base was not expected – the likely goal was only reconnaissance.

Recall

Russian kamikaze drones, attacking Ukraine, violated Polish airspace, causing international resonance. World leaders called for increased support for Ukraine and the defense of Europe.

NATO does not consider the incident with the appearance of a group of Russian military drones on the territory of the Republic of Poland as an "Russian attack".

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have "destroyed" Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, while denying involvement in the fall of UAV debris on Polish territory. The occupiers claim that their drones could not have reached Poland, despite facts of incursions.

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
NATO
Ukraine
Poland