Five Russian drones that entered Polish airspace were heading for a NATO base – Die Welt

During a massive attack on Ukraine on September 10, almost two dozen Russian drones violated Polish airspace, five of them heading directly to a NATO base through which the alliance supplies military aid to Ukraine. This was reported by the German publication Die Welt, citing its own sources, writes UNN.

Details

On Wednesday evening, an internal NATO briefing took place, where the issue of Russian UAVs violating airspace was discussed.

According to a preliminary Polish investigation, these drones carried out a reconnaissance function, not weaponry, as no explosive devices were found among the debris. NATO believes that the drone flight could have been aimed at testing the speed of response and the alliance's resources for countering drones.

During the NATO security briefing, details of the invasion and potential consequences for allied security were discussed. According to Die Welt sources, a direct attack on the base was not expected – the likely goal was only reconnaissance.

Recall

Russian kamikaze drones, attacking Ukraine, violated Polish airspace, causing international resonance. World leaders called for increased support for Ukraine and the defense of Europe.

NATO does not consider the incident with the appearance of a group of Russian military drones on the territory of the Republic of Poland as an "Russian attack".

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have "destroyed" Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, while denying involvement in the fall of UAV debris on Polish territory. The occupiers claim that their drones could not have reached Poland, despite facts of incursions.