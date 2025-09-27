$41.490.00
September 26, 02:33 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Unknown drones spotted near Sweden's main naval base

Kyiv • UNN

 • 698 views

Two unknown drones with flashing lights were spotted near Sweden's main naval base. Police have opened proceedings under articles concerning violations of aviation law and the law on the protection of facilities.

Unknown drones spotted near Sweden's main naval base

Two unknown drones with flashing lights were spotted near the main naval base in Sweden. Police have opened an investigation, writes UNN with reference to SVT.

Details

The flight of suspicious drones was recorded in the sky over the Karlskrona archipelago in Sweden, where the main base of the country's Navy is located. Residents of the islands of Sturkö and Tjurkö reported drone flights, and law enforcement officers, upon arriving at the scene, were also able to record one of them.

Duty investigator Mattias Lundgren reported that it was a large drone, similar to those previously seen over Denmark and Skåne. According to him, the devices glowed with green and red lights.

The operations center confirmed that there were at least two drones, and the police have already launched proceedings under articles on violation of aviation legislation and the law on object protection. Despite numerous eyewitness accounts, no drone has yet been seized, and there are no suspects in the case.

Investigators suggest that these events may be related to recent incidents in Denmark and Norway, where drones were seen over Kastrup Airport.

The command of the air wing in Blekinge (F17) and the country's Navy noted that they had not received official reports of the incident.

Addition

Unknown UAVs were spotted on Friday night over the state of Schleswig-Holstein in northern Germany.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Denmark
Sweden
Norway
Germany
Unmanned aerial vehicle