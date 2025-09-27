Unknown drones spotted near Sweden's main naval base

Two unknown drones with flashing lights were spotted near the main naval base in Sweden. Police have opened an investigation, writes UNN with reference to SVT.

Details

The flight of suspicious drones was recorded in the sky over the Karlskrona archipelago in Sweden, where the main base of the country's Navy is located. Residents of the islands of Sturkö and Tjurkö reported drone flights, and law enforcement officers, upon arriving at the scene, were also able to record one of them.

Duty investigator Mattias Lundgren reported that it was a large drone, similar to those previously seen over Denmark and Skåne. According to him, the devices glowed with green and red lights.

The operations center confirmed that there were at least two drones, and the police have already launched proceedings under articles on violation of aviation legislation and the law on object protection. Despite numerous eyewitness accounts, no drone has yet been seized, and there are no suspects in the case.

Investigators suggest that these events may be related to recent incidents in Denmark and Norway, where drones were seen over Kastrup Airport.

The command of the air wing in Blekinge (F17) and the country's Navy noted that they had not received official reports of the incident.

Addition

Unknown UAVs were spotted on Friday night over the state of Schleswig-Holstein in northern Germany.