190 combat engagements: AFU repelled attacks in 11 directions per day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

Over the past day, 190 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy launched 1 missile and 67 air strikes, dropping 117 guided bombs. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled numerous attacks in 11 directions, enemy losses amounted to 850 personnel.

190 combat engagements: AFU repelled attacks in 11 directions per day - General Staff

Over the past day, 190 combat engagements were recorded. Russian occupiers launched one missile and 67 air strikes. Also, 117 guided bombs were dropped, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy carried out 5,780 shellings, including 74 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 5,780 kamikaze drones for attacks.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces stopped ten attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Fyholivka, Zapadne, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were ten attacks by the invaders. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled assault actions of the Russians in the areas of the settlements of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and towards Novoplatonivka and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 29 times. They tried to break into the defense near the settlements of Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Karpivka, and towards Dronivka, Serebryanka, Yampil, and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped 11 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked five times in the direction of the settlement of Bila Hora and in the area of Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Dyliivka, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped 64 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Mayak, Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Sukhetske, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 25 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Yalta, Tovste, Oleksandrogorod, Maliivka, Voskresenka, and Kamyshivakha.

In the Huliaipole direction, no combat engagements were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance in the area of the settlement of Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped five enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 850 people.

Four tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 49 artillery systems, one helicopter, 214 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 94 units of automotive equipment of the occupiers were destroyed.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on August 31, the Russian army lost 850 servicemen, 4 tanks, and 49 artillery systems. The total losses of the occupiers since February 24, 2022, are over one million personnel.

Yevhen Ustimenko

