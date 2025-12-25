$42.150.05
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 2306 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 5280 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 5660 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 6998 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 9004 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 38538 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 57223 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 30882 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 46324 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 50028 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Budanov visited the advanced positions of intelligence officers in Zaporizhzhia region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 994 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, visited the soldiers of the "Timur Special Unit" on the Zaporizhzhia front. He spoke with the soldiers, checked their working conditions, and awarded the intelligence officers.

Budanov visited the advanced positions of intelligence officers in Zaporizhzhia region

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, visited the advanced positions of soldiers on the Zaporizhzhia front, the GUR reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"Kyrylo Budanov is at combat positions with GUR special forces. As part of his work in the Zaporizhzhia front sector, the head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, arrived at the advanced positions to the soldiers of the 'Timur Special Unit'," the GUR reported.

It is noted that the arrival of Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov at the positions was a complete surprise for the GUR special forces.

As stated, "while at the place of performing combat missions, Kyrylo Budanov spoke with GUR soldiers and officers who directly detect and destroy Russian occupiers and enemy equipment."

The head of the special service checked the conditions in which the soldiers work "on the ground" and awarded the intelligence officers for their professionalism and courage.

151 battle on the front, most of them in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions: map from the General Staff25.12.25, 08:13 • 2618 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine