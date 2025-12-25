Budanov visited the advanced positions of intelligence officers in Zaporizhzhia region

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, visited the advanced positions of soldiers on the Zaporizhzhia front, the GUR reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"Kyrylo Budanov is at combat positions with GUR special forces. As part of his work in the Zaporizhzhia front sector, the head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, arrived at the advanced positions to the soldiers of the 'Timur Special Unit'," the GUR reported.

It is noted that the arrival of Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov at the positions was a complete surprise for the GUR special forces.

As stated, "while at the place of performing combat missions, Kyrylo Budanov spoke with GUR soldiers and officers who directly detect and destroy Russian occupiers and enemy equipment."

The head of the special service checked the conditions in which the soldiers work "on the ground" and awarded the intelligence officers for their professionalism and courage.

