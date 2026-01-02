$42.170.18
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
08:34 AM • 10321 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 47766 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 73985 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 57672 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 53534 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 176995 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 172603 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 56894 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 47186 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Video for half a million: HUR revealed details of special operation to stage the death of RDC commander Kapustin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

The HUR staged the death of RDC commander Denys Kapustin to save his life and expose an agent network. Russian special services believed the video and paid Ukrainian intelligence officers half a million dollars.

Video for half a million: HUR revealed details of special operation to stage the death of RDC commander Kapustin

The Main Intelligence Directorate revealed details of a special operation during which the death of RDK commander Denis Kapustin was staged, and also released a video worth half a million, UNN reports with reference to the GUR.

Details

As reported by the GUR, in order to save the life of the commander of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" within the "Timur Special Unit" of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and to expose the enemy's agent network, military intelligence officers conducted a complex multi-stage special operation during which his death was staged.

To support the legend, a video was created showing two attack drones: the first drone flew into the minivan in which Kapustin was, the second filmed the "consequences of the strike" - a burning car.

The perpetrators of the crime in the Russian special services believed the provided video and paid the Ukrainian intelligence officers for the "order" - half a million dollars, which will significantly strengthen the combat capabilities of the GUR special forces.

The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services

Recall

As previously reported, RDK commander Denis WhiteRex Kapustin died on the night of December 27 in the Zaporizhzhia direction during a combat mission. Death occurred after an FPV drone strike.

Antonina Tumanova

