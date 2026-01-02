The Main Intelligence Directorate revealed details of a special operation during which the death of RDK commander Denis Kapustin was staged, and also released a video worth half a million, UNN reports with reference to the GUR.

Details

As reported by the GUR, in order to save the life of the commander of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" within the "Timur Special Unit" of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and to expose the enemy's agent network, military intelligence officers conducted a complex multi-stage special operation during which his death was staged.

To support the legend, a video was created showing two attack drones: the first drone flew into the minivan in which Kapustin was, the second filmed the "consequences of the strike" - a burning car.

The perpetrators of the crime in the Russian special services believed the provided video and paid the Ukrainian intelligence officers for the "order" - half a million dollars, which will significantly strengthen the combat capabilities of the GUR special forces.

Recall

As previously reported, RDK commander Denis WhiteRex Kapustin died on the night of December 27 in the Zaporizhzhia direction during a combat mission. Death occurred after an FPV drone strike.