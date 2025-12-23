$42.150.10
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

First time since the invasion: Russia considers a 'treason' case against a participant in the war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

The Southern Military Court in Rostov-on-Don is considering a treason case against Anton Kuur, a native of Tuva, who participated in the invasion of Ukraine. This may be the first such case since the beginning of the full-scale aggression.

First time since the invasion: Russia considers a 'treason' case against a participant in the war against Ukraine

Russia has begun considering a case of "treason" against a participant in the war against Ukraine. This is likely the first time a case under this article of the Russian criminal code has been considered since the beginning of the armed aggression, UNN reports with reference to "Siberia. Realities", a project of the Russian editorial office of "Radio Liberty".

Details

The Southern Military Court of Rostov-on-Don is considering a treason case against Anton Kuruu, a native of Tuva. This case was submitted to the court at the end of November this year.

The first hearing in this case was supposed to take place on December 8, but the court announced a recess. On December 17, the consideration of the case was again postponed, as the accused did not appear in court.

The serviceman of the occupying state's army was born in the city of Kyzyl, the capital of Tuva. He is currently 26 years old: at the age of 14, he became a member of the "Young Guard" organization, which is a youth association of the ruling "United Russia" party.

In 2022, Kuruu took part in the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. His name is published in the list of servicemen of the Russian army, which was published by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Recall

The GUR published a radio interception that reveals new methods of "forced" mobilization in the ranks of the aggressor's army. Due to catastrophic losses, the occupiers began to transfer crews of Russian Black Sea Fleet ships to infantry units, putting the military before a difficult choice.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Radio Liberty
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine