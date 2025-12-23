Russia has begun considering a case of "treason" against a participant in the war against Ukraine. This is likely the first time a case under this article of the Russian criminal code has been considered since the beginning of the armed aggression, UNN reports with reference to "Siberia. Realities", a project of the Russian editorial office of "Radio Liberty".

Details

The Southern Military Court of Rostov-on-Don is considering a treason case against Anton Kuruu, a native of Tuva. This case was submitted to the court at the end of November this year.

The first hearing in this case was supposed to take place on December 8, but the court announced a recess. On December 17, the consideration of the case was again postponed, as the accused did not appear in court.

The serviceman of the occupying state's army was born in the city of Kyzyl, the capital of Tuva. He is currently 26 years old: at the age of 14, he became a member of the "Young Guard" organization, which is a youth association of the ruling "United Russia" party.

In 2022, Kuruu took part in the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. His name is published in the list of servicemen of the Russian army, which was published by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Recall

The GUR published a radio interception that reveals new methods of "forced" mobilization in the ranks of the aggressor's army. Due to catastrophic losses, the occupiers began to transfer crews of Russian Black Sea Fleet ships to infantry units, putting the military before a difficult choice.