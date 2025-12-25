Ukraine's military intelligence has handed over an ancient icon to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, depicting Archangel Michael as a warrior on a fiery horse. The solemn transfer of the relic took place with the participation of the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, and the head of the Military Chaplaincy Service of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Lieutenant Colonel Kostiantyn Kholodov. The Main Intelligence Directorate reported this on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

The image of Archangel Michael, who is considered the patron saint of warriors, symbolizes the struggle of good against evil. According to intelligence representatives, the return of this artifact to the Ukrainian church is part of the work to preserve the spiritual and cultural heritage of the state.

The preservation of Ukrainian spiritual and cultural heritage is of great importance, so we honorably hand over this relic to where it should be - to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. May it continue to help all Ukrainian believers, as it has for centuries. – said Kyrylo Budanov.

During the ceremony, Father Kostiantyn Kholodov noted that the restoration and protection of Ukrainian monuments is a response to Russia's long-standing policy of plundering cultural values.

For centuries, Muscovites robbed us, stole our works of art, tried to destroy our culture and take away our faith. Today, as hundreds of years before, we stand - but this time with unprecedented strength. May this icon serve believers and protect them from evil and darkness. – he emphasized.

