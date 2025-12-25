Relic for the OCU: HUR handed over a unique icon of Archangel Michael to Metropolitan Epiphanius

$42.150.05
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 17065 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New Year
09:37 AM • 20083 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hit
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 16434 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 15375 views
December 25, 08:33 AM
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 13081 views
December 25, 07:30 AM
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 48682 views
December 24, 03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 65979 views
December 24, 02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 32261 views
December 24, 02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 53540 views
December 24, 01:26 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Popular news
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISW
December 25, 05:30 AM
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with children
December 25, 06:45 AM
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity
December 25, 07:24 AM
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor
December 25, 08:09 AM
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"
10:37 AM
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 15030 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 48682 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 35564 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 65979 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 53540 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photos
02:14 PM
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"
09:48 AM
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor
December 25, 08:09 AM
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity
December 25, 07:24 AM
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route
December 24, 02:00 PM
Relic for the OCU: HUR handed over a unique icon of Archangel Michael to Metropolitan Epiphanius

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

The HUR handed over an ancient icon of Archangel Michael to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. This relic, symbolizing the struggle of good against evil, was returned to the Ukrainian church with the participation of Kyrylo Budanov.

Relic for the OCU: HUR handed over a unique icon of Archangel Michael to Metropolitan Epiphanius

Ukraine's military intelligence has handed over an ancient icon to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, depicting Archangel Michael as a warrior on a fiery horse. The solemn transfer of the relic took place with the participation of the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, and the head of the Military Chaplaincy Service of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Lieutenant Colonel Kostiantyn Kholodov. The Main Intelligence Directorate reported this on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The image of Archangel Michael, who is considered the patron saint of warriors, symbolizes the struggle of good against evil. According to intelligence representatives, the return of this artifact to the Ukrainian church is part of the work to preserve the spiritual and cultural heritage of the state.

SSO chaplains will take the Bethlehem Fire from "Plast" to the front line19.12.25, 17:00 • 4361 view

The preservation of Ukrainian spiritual and cultural heritage is of great importance, so we honorably hand over this relic to where it should be - to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. May it continue to help all Ukrainian believers, as it has for centuries.

– said Kyrylo Budanov.

Struggle for cultural identity

During the ceremony, Father Kostiantyn Kholodov noted that the restoration and protection of Ukrainian monuments is a response to Russia's long-standing policy of plundering cultural values.

For centuries, Muscovites robbed us, stole our works of art, tried to destroy our culture and take away our faith. Today, as hundreds of years before, we stand - but this time with unprecedented strength. May this icon serve believers and protect them from evil and darkness.

– he emphasized.

Patron of warriors: icon of St. Ilya Muromets of Kyiv-Pechersk handed over to SOF21.12.25, 05:58 • 6028 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCulture
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Orthodox Church of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine