SSO chaplains will take the Bethlehem Fire from "Plast" to the front line

Representatives of the "Plast" scout organization handed over the Bethlehem Fire to the chaplains of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The chaplains will deliver this symbol of light and unity to the soldiers directly in the combat zone to support the defenders who cannot celebrate Christmas with their families due to their service. The SSO wrote about this on their Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The transfer of the fire has become a traditional gesture of solidarity with the military. According to SSO representatives, this initiative is designed to remind the soldiers of the support of the rear and bring a piece of home comfort to where the fiercest battles are taking place.

Chaplains plan to visit units in various sectors of the front so that every special forces soldier can join the Christmas tradition.

This fire is a symbol of home warmth, peace, and hope before the Christmas holiday. May the Bethlehem Fire become warmth for the hearts of the soldiers of the Special Operations Forces and illuminate the righteous path and the fight against the occupiers. - said the chief chaplain of the Special Operations Forces, Father Oleksandr.

