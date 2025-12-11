Ukrainian rescuers received the Bethlehem Peace Light from Plast scouts

The Bethlehem Peace Light - a symbol of light, hope, and goodness - was received today by Ukrainian rescuers from the hands of Plast scouts. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that every year, this flame, which originated in the very heart of Bethlehem, is brought by Plast scouts to Ukraine before Christmas to unite everyone and remind them of true values: goodness, faith, and love for one's neighbor.

This light will fill every unit of the State Emergency Service - from psychologists to sappers, dog handlers, firefighters, high-altitude rescuers, medics, as a sign of support for their brave daily work that saves lives and gives people safety. - the message says.

As Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service Volodymyr Demchuk emphasized, this fire has a special meaning.

Every day we see how important it is to preserve life, support each other, and not lose hope even in the most difficult moments. And today you remind us: good always has a continuation, and peace begins with small but sincere actions. Thank you for your love for Ukraine and for bringing light where it is so needed. May this Fire warm your hearts, bring long-awaited peace to every home, and help all dreams come true. - said Demchuk.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of the largest scout organizations, who handed him the Bethlehem Peace Light.

