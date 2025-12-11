$42.280.10
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guarantees
05:00 PM • 16970 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 18936 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 22432 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 31359 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
December 11, 12:12 PM • 18324 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 20171 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 16643 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
December 11, 11:00 AM • 16787 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
December 11, 10:29 AM • 17152 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Ukrainian rescuers received the Bethlehem Peace Light from Plast scouts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Ukrainian rescuers received the Bethlehem Peace Light from Plast scouts. This flame, which originated in Bethlehem, is brought to Ukraine by Plast scouts every year before Christmas to unite everyone and remind them of true values.

Ukrainian rescuers received the Bethlehem Peace Light from Plast scouts

The Bethlehem Peace Light - a symbol of light, hope, and goodness - was received today by Ukrainian rescuers from the hands of Plast scouts. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that every year, this flame, which originated in the very heart of Bethlehem, is brought by Plast scouts to Ukraine before Christmas to unite everyone and remind them of true values: goodness, faith, and love for one's neighbor.

This light will fill every unit of the State Emergency Service - from psychologists to sappers, dog handlers, firefighters, high-altitude rescuers, medics, as a sign of support for their brave daily work that saves lives and gives people safety.

- the message says.

As Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service Volodymyr Demchuk emphasized, this fire has a special meaning.

Every day we see how important it is to preserve life, support each other, and not lose hope even in the most difficult moments. And today you remind us: good always has a continuation, and peace begins with small but sincere actions. Thank you for your love for Ukraine and for bringing light where it is so needed. May this Fire warm your hearts, bring long-awaited peace to every home, and help all dreams come true.

- said Demchuk.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of the largest scout organizations, who handed him the Bethlehem Peace Light.

"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scouts07.12.25, 19:16 • 25479 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyEvents
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine