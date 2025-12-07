"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scouts

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine. It was received by representatives of the scout organization "Plast", reports UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

As noted by Ukrzaliznytsia, for almost 40 years, Plast scouts in Ukraine have continued the scouting tradition of passing on the Light from Bethlehem. Year after year, the Bethlehem Light reminds Ukrainians of the importance of unity and support, and of the struggle between light and darkness.

Ukrzaliznytsia stations annually become a meeting place for light: the first lamps are brought here, from here Plast scouts set off further, and passengers take the Light to their homes - as a symbol of peace, faith and mutual support. - stated Ukrzaliznytsia.

They added: despite the challenges and difficulties on the eve of the Christmas holidays, Ukrainians continue to give each other the light and warmth of their hearts.

With light, we will overcome darkness - the post says.

Recall

In Bethlehem, on the West Bank of the Jordan River, public Christmas celebrations resumed with the lighting of a giant Christmas tree. This happened for the first time since the start of hostilities in the Gaza Strip.