05:16 PM • 20 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
04:33 PM • 1788 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
02:41 PM • 7264 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 12999 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 40785 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 53381 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 59900 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 55602 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 58600 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 55919 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scouts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Representatives of the Plast scout organization have received the Bethlehem Peace Light in Ukraine. Ukrzaliznytsia reported that Plast scouts have been delivering the Light from Bethlehem for almost 40 years.

"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scouts
Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine. It was received by representatives of the scout organization "Plast", reports UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

As noted by Ukrzaliznytsia, for almost 40 years, Plast scouts in Ukraine have continued the scouting tradition of passing on the Light from Bethlehem. Year after year, the Bethlehem Light reminds Ukrainians of the importance of unity and support, and of the struggle between light and darkness.

Ukrzaliznytsia stations annually become a meeting place for light: the first lamps are brought here, from here Plast scouts set off further, and passengers take the Light to their homes - as a symbol of peace, faith and mutual support.

 - stated Ukrzaliznytsia.

They added: despite the challenges and difficulties on the eve of the Christmas holidays, Ukrainians continue to give each other the light and warmth of their hearts.

With light, we will overcome darkness

- the post says.

Recall

In Bethlehem, on the West Bank of the Jordan River, public Christmas celebrations resumed with the lighting of a giant Christmas tree. This happened for the first time since the start of hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Society
New Year
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Railways
Gaza Strip
Ukraine