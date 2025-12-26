SBU: FSB hitman who tried to kill DIU officer detained in Kyiv

In Kyiv, an FSB killer who tried to assassinate an officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was detained, the SBU reported on Friday, writes UNN.

The counterintelligence of the Security Service prevented a contract killing of an officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. As a result of a multi-stage special operation in Kyiv, an FSB agent was exposed who tried to eliminate a Ukrainian soldier in the central part of the city. SBU officers detained the killer "red-handed" when he pulled out a pistol and aimed at a military officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense in one of the capital's establishments. - reported the SBU.

It is stated that, as the investigation established, "the assassination attempt was carried out by a 28-year-old citizen of a Central Asian country." "The enemy recruited the suspect in his native country when he was looking for easy money in Telegram channels," the report says.

"According to the instructions of the Rashists, the agent, posing as a tourist, arrived in Ukraine and first stopped in Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv region. There he bought several smartphones and SIM cards, which he regularly changed for covert communication sessions with the FSB. Later, the foreigner went to Kyiv, received from the curator a photo of the potential "target", its approximate geolocations and coordinates of the cache, from which he took a pistol with ammunition," the SBU said.

According to the SBU, the suspect was "promised 50,000 US dollars and legalization in one of the EU countries" for the physical elimination of the officer.

"At the scene of the assassination attempt on the Ukrainian intelligence officer, weapons with ammunition and a smartphone with evidence of his contacts with the FSB were seized from the detainee," the special service reported.

The agent, as stated, was notified of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 115 (completed attempt at intentional murder); Part 1 of Article 111-2 (abetting the aggressor state); Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

As noted by the SBU, the perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

