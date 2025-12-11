$42.280.10
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
SBU prevented a terrorist attack in Chernihiv: FSB agent prepared to kill a serviceman

Kyiv • UNN

The SBU counterintelligence exposed an agent of the Russian special services who was preparing to kill a Ukrainian serviceman with a homemade bomb in Chernihiv. The FSB created a fake female account on a dating site to lure the serviceman to the scene of the terrorist attack.

SBU prevented a terrorist attack in Chernihiv: FSB agent prepared to kill a serviceman
Photo: SBU

The counter-intelligence of the Security Service prevented a new terrorist attack in Chernihiv - an agent of the Russian special services was exposed, who was preparing to kill a Ukrainian serviceman with a homemade bomb. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

The investigation established that the suspect was supposed to make an explosive device and plant it near an apartment building where the military man was supposed to arrive.

To lure the Ukrainian defender to the site of the planned terrorist attack, the FSB created a fake girl's account on a dating site, who then invited him "on a date." SBU officers exposed the enemy's plan in advance, neutralized the explosive device, and thus saved the AFU soldier.

 - the message says.

The terrorist attack was prepared by a 35-year-old local deserter who came to the attention of the FSB when he was looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels. According to the instructions of the Russian curator, the agent was supposed to make an improvised explosive device and equip it with a mobile phone for remote activation.

He also placed a hidden mini-camera with remote access at the site of the planned terrorist attack. In this way, the Russians hoped to track the arrival of the military at the "location" and blow him up.

During searches, components for making an improvised explosive device hidden in a backpack and a smartphone from which he contacted the Russian special services officer were seized from the suspect.

Proceedings have been initiated against the detainee under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The detainee faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

Law enforcement officers exposed two agents of Russian military intelligence in western Ukraine who committed crimes at the behest of the special services of the aggressor country.

Yevhen Ustimenko

