Appointment of Budanov as Head of the Presidential Office: all formal procedures have already begun

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
11:39 AM • 1258 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
09:17 AM • 6474 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
08:34 AM • 11461 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 48951 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 75427 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 58418 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 53959 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 178791 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 174422 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 57147 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.7m/s
73%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Yemen's international airport suspends operations amid deepening crisis between Saudi Arabia and UAEJanuary 2, 02:37 AM • 11401 views
Preparing a successor: Kim Jong Un's daughter visits state mausoleum for the first timeJanuary 2, 03:34 AM • 13605 views
Almost half of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions on the war in Ukraine - pollJanuary 2, 04:31 AM • 10988 views
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was Swift07:50 AM • 15760 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 10447 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 10576 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 36282 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 53889 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 178777 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 101015 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Masoud Pezeshkian
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 32442 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 41198 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 41547 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 101015 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 40026 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Gold

Appointment of Budanov as Head of the Presidential Office: all formal procedures have already begun

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Dmytro Lytvyn, Advisor to the President of Ukraine, announced that all formal procedures regarding the appointment of Kyrylo Budanov as Head of the Presidential Office have already begun. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously offered Budanov this position.

Appointment of Budanov as Head of the Presidential Office: all formal procedures have already begun

All formal procedures for appointing Kyrylo Budanov as head of the President's Office "have already begun." This was reported to journalists by Dmytro Lytvyn, adviser to the President of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

All formal procedures for appointing Budanov as head of the OP have now begun.

- Lytvyn reported.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had offered Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, to lead the President's Office, and named the tasks of the new head of the OP.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Office of the President of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy