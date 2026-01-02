Appointment of Budanov as Head of the Presidential Office: all formal procedures have already begun

All formal procedures for appointing Kyrylo Budanov as head of the President's Office "have already begun." This was reported to journalists by Dmytro Lytvyn, adviser to the President of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had offered Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, to lead the President's Office, and named the tasks of the new head of the OP.