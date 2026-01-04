95 battles already on the front, 33 enemy attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

95 battles have taken place on the front since the beginning of the day, 33 enemy attacks have already been repelled in the Pokrovsk direction, and another 25 in the Huliaipole direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on January 4, writes UNN.

The invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 95 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. - reported the General Staff.

As stated, border settlements, including Ryzhivka, Velyka Bereza, Iskriskivshchyna, and Hirky of Sumy Oblast, suffered from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 58 shellings, including one from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped three enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipky, and towards Izbytske. Three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to advance three times in the area of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Hlushkivka and Petropavlivka; battles are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked five times near the settlements of Novoselivka, Kolodiazhne, and Torske.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one offensive action by the Russians towards Stupochky was recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our soldiers stopped 13 enemy offensive actions in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and towards Sofiivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 38 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Shakhtove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already stopped 33 attacks.

Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 17 times in the areas of Oleksandrivka, Sosnivka, Vorone, Oleksiivka, Vyshneve, Solodke, and Yehorivka. Five combat engagements are still ongoing. Velykomykhailivka was hit by KABs.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 25 Russian attacks in the areas of Zelene, Huliaipole, Varvarivka, Dorozhnianka, and towards Sviatopetrivka, Zaliznychne, and Dobropillia. Ten more engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, five combat engagements have currently taken place in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, and Stepove. The settlements of Orikhiv and Preobrazhenka were hit by guided bombs.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In other areas of the front, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

Operational situation at the front: 211 combat engagements recorded during the day - General Staff