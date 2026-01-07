$42.560.14
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
04:11 PM • 13718 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 12628 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 15803 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 20131 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 26772 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
January 7, 10:27 AM • 25288 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 26555 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 19277 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
January 7, 09:20 AM • 17812 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

255 combat engagements took place on the front line in a day: the most intense battles are in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Since the beginning of the day, 255 combat engagements have taken place, the enemy launched missile and air strikes. Ukrainian defenders are repelling attempts to advance deep into the territory.

255 combat engagements took place on the front line in a day: the most intense battles are in the Pokrovsk direction

In total, 255 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory. Russian troops launched one missile and 16 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 66 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 2353 kamikaze drones and carried out 2363 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, the General Staff reports, according to UNN.

Details

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 14 times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, Starytsia, Zelene, Tykhe and towards the settlements of Vilcha, Ternova and Kutkivka, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor tried to break through the defense of our defenders 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Borivska Andriivka and towards Nova Kruhliakivka and Kupiansk, five combat engagements remain unfinished.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 15 times near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Novovodyane, Derylove, Kolodiazi, Zarichne, Myrny and Shandryholove. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

Five assault actions of enemy troops were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Sloviansk direction - the occupiers tried to advance near Siversk and towards Pazeno.

Our defenders repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Chasiv Yar and towards Bondarne in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Russians launched 19 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 72 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Fedorivka, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske and towards Novopavlivka and Filia. In some locations, battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, a total of 165 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 128 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, eight units of automotive equipment, 39 UAVs, and also hit a UAV control point and seven shelters for enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 15 times in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Stepove, Vyshneve, Verbove, Krasnohirske, Rybne and Yehorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, 37 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Dobropillia, Solodke, Varvarivka, Zelene, Huliaipole and Bilohiria. Eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out four attacks towards Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

Recall

Russian occupiers are trying to accumulate resources in the Serebryansky forest: at the same time, airborne assault troops are cutting off the enemy's logistics.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

