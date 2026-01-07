255 combat engagements took place on the front line in a day: the most intense battles are in the Pokrovsk direction

In total, 255 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory. Russian troops launched one missile and 16 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 66 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 2353 kamikaze drones and carried out 2363 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, the General Staff reports, according to UNN.

Details

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 14 times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, Starytsia, Zelene, Tykhe and towards the settlements of Vilcha, Ternova and Kutkivka, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor tried to break through the defense of our defenders 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Borivska Andriivka and towards Nova Kruhliakivka and Kupiansk, five combat engagements remain unfinished.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 15 times near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Novovodyane, Derylove, Kolodiazi, Zarichne, Myrny and Shandryholove. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

Five assault actions of enemy troops were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Sloviansk direction - the occupiers tried to advance near Siversk and towards Pazeno.

Our defenders repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Chasiv Yar and towards Bondarne in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Russians launched 19 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 72 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Fedorivka, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske and towards Novopavlivka and Filia. In some locations, battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, a total of 165 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 128 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, eight units of automotive equipment, 39 UAVs, and also hit a UAV control point and seven shelters for enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 15 times in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Stepove, Vyshneve, Verbove, Krasnohirske, Rybne and Yehorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, 37 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Dobropillia, Solodke, Varvarivka, Zelene, Huliaipole and Bilohiria. Eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out four attacks towards Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

Recall

Russian occupiers are trying to accumulate resources in the Serebryansky forest: at the same time, airborne assault troops are cutting off the enemy's logistics.