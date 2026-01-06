200 combat engagements in 24 hours: General Staff reports massive strikes and active fighting

Since the beginning of the current day, 200 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. Russian troops launched massive missile and air strikes, actively used kamikaze drones and artillery, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports. This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Today, the enemy launched one missile and 54 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 139 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians involved 4073 kamikaze drones in the attack and carried out 2552 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements. - the message says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, two combat engagements took place. The enemy launched three air strikes, dropped eight guided aerial bombs and carried out 62 shellings.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipky, three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to advance four times towards Pishchane, Petropavlivka and Kurylivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 12 times near Myrny, Zarichne, Derylove and in the directions of the settlements of Drobycheve, Stavky, Cherneshchyna, Novosergiyivka, Ozerne. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks towards Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks in the area of the settlements of Vasyukivka, Chasiv Yar and towards Bondarne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 16 times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiyivka, Kleban-Byk and towards Stepanivka, Ivanopillya, Mykolaipillya and Sofiyivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, invading units tried to break through our defense 41 times in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filya and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Hryshyne, Sukhetske. In some locations, combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 84 occupiers, 53 of whom were irrevocably lost. Also, 26 unmanned aerial vehicles, one quad bike, 15 units of automotive equipment and seven units of special equipment were destroyed. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers hit two UAV control points, one artillery system, five units of automotive equipment and two units of special equipment, and 12 personnel shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked ten times in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrogorod, Verbove, Solodke, Zlagoda and in the direction of Oleksiyivka and Ivanivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 46 Russian attacks in the Huliaipole area and towards Dobropillya, Varvarivka, Zelene and Pryluky. Two more combat engagements are ongoing. The settlement of Verkhnya Tersa came under enemy air strikes.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Orikhiv direction.

No enemy offensive actions have been recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction so far.

In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes.