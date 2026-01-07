221 combat engagement occurred in the past day, the enemy launched over 90 air strikes and two missile strikes - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, 221 combat engagements were recorded. According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched two missile and 90 air strikes, used two missiles, and dropped 236 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, 6,200 kamikaze drones were used for attacks, and 3,288 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements were carried out, including 123 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Air strikes targeted, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Pryluky, Yuliyivka, Zelene, Verkhnya Tersa in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Havrylivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

The situation at the front, according to the General Staff, is as follows:

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched three air strikes, dropped eight guided aerial bombs, and carried out 82 shellings, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Prylipky.

In the Kupyansk direction, seven attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions towards Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 18 times, trying to break through our defense near Myrne, Zarichne, Derylove, Karpivka, Serednie, and towards the settlements of Drobycheve, Stavky, Cherneshchyna, Novoserhiivka, Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks towards Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, six combat engagements took place in the area of the settlements of Vasyukivka, Chasiv Yar, and towards Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, and towards Stepanivka, Ivanopillia, Mykolaipillia, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 44 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Hryshyne, Sukhetske.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrogard, Verbove, Solodke, Zlagoda, and towards Oleksiivka and Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 48 Russian attacks in the Huliaipole area and towards Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Zelene, and Pryluky.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled one Russian attack in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge.

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,040 personnel. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized three tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 26 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, 406 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 122 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

On the night of January 7, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 95 drones. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 81 drones were shot down or suppressed.