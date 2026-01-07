221 combat engagement occurred in the past day, the enemy launched over 90 air strikes and two missile strikes - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$42.420.13
49.510.07
ukenru
January 6, 07:00 PM • 14372 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 28874 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 105162 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 168173 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 67449 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 82137 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 63573 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 84808 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 161784 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 64441 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2m/s
97%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine must ensure that young men do not leave the country - MerzJanuary 6, 08:57 PM • 5096 views
Trump promises to accelerate US arms production for alliesJanuary 6, 09:59 PM • 6018 views
Ukrainian delegation continued discussing diplomatic path to end the war with Trump's envoys - ZelenskyyVideoJanuary 6, 10:31 PM • 5548 views
An underground school that educates children in the spirit of the "Russian world" was discovered in Kyiv: the Ministry of Education announced an inspectionJanuary 6, 11:35 PM • 10029 views
Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signed04:03 AM • 9290 views
Publications
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 39052 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 76292 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 161803 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 104576 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 161604 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Paris
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 19345 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 39688 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 83435 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 75845 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 70675 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

221 combat engagement occurred in the past day, the enemy launched over 90 air strikes and two missile strikes - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Over the past day, 221 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy launched two missile and 90 air strikes. The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

221 combat engagement occurred in the past day, the enemy launched over 90 air strikes and two missile strikes - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, 221 combat engagements were recorded. According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched two missile and 90 air strikes, used two missiles, and dropped 236 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In addition, 6,200 kamikaze drones were used for attacks, and 3,288 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements were carried out, including 123 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Air strikes targeted, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Pryluky, Yuliyivka, Zelene, Verkhnya Tersa in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Havrylivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

The situation at the front, according to the General Staff, is as follows:

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched three air strikes, dropped eight guided aerial bombs, and carried out 82 shellings, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Prylipky.

In the Kupyansk direction, seven attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions towards Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 18 times, trying to break through our defense near Myrne, Zarichne, Derylove, Karpivka, Serednie, and towards the settlements of Drobycheve, Stavky, Cherneshchyna, Novoserhiivka, Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks towards Riznykivka.  

In the Kramatorsk direction, six combat engagements took place in the area of the settlements of Vasyukivka, Chasiv Yar, and towards Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, and towards Stepanivka, Ivanopillia, Mykolaipillia, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 44 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Hryshyne, Sukhetske.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrogard, Verbove, Solodke, Zlagoda, and towards Oleksiivka and Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 48 Russian attacks in the Huliaipole area and towards Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Zelene, and Pryluky.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled one Russian attack in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge.

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,040 personnel. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized three tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 26 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, 406 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 122 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

Recall

On the night of January 7, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 95 drones. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 81 drones were shot down or suppressed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine