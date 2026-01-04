How adaptive badminton can help veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war - the General Staff responded

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about adaptive badminton - the fastest racket sport, which is perfect for veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff.

Details

As noted by the General Staff, war veterans can play both for fun and to build their sports future.

Badminton is an official Paralympic sport. European and World Championships and international tournaments are regularly held. This can open up a new goal for you - to go from training in the hall to pedestals on the world stage. Or you can just have a great time with friends and family - stated in the General Staff's post.

This sport is often recommended as part of physical recovery, especially if there are:

injuries or amputations of the upper limb or lower limbs (can be played both on prostheses and in a wheelchair);

spinal cord injuries: special sports wheelchairs are used;

musculoskeletal disorders: gait disturbances, limited joint mobility;

PTSD and acoustic barotrauma: the game requires full concentration of attention, which helps to switch the brain and relieve psychological tension.

The main rule is not to harm. It is not recommended to start training if there are:

acute pain syndrome;

unhealed wounds or active inflammatory processes;

fresh injuries requiring rest; thrombosis or serious heart problems;

uncontrolled seizures or severe neurological conditions;

fresh traumatic brain injuries (concussions, contusions, intracranial hemorrhages).

Important: You should start exercising only after your condition has stabilized and with the permission of your doctor or rehabilitation specialist - added the General Staff.

Recall

In Ukraine, a new quarter of the "Veteran Sport" program has started, which provides veterans with UAH 1,500 to pay for sports halls. Applications are accepted until January 20.