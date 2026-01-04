How adaptive badminton can help veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war - the General Staff responded

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
11:20 AM • 3396 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
09:34 AM • 9350 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 30278 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 42272 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 51357 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 52177 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 48690 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 62212 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 83373 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 69382 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2m/s
52%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran's leader ordered to "put in their place" protesters in the country: the death toll rose to 15 peopleJanuary 4, 03:20 AM • 4484 views
Elon Musk's Grok AI massively creates sexualized deepfakes of X users - ReutersJanuary 4, 03:34 AM • 7242 views
Venezuelan President Maduro taken to Brooklyn detention center after captureJanuary 4, 03:49 AM • 10638 views
Massive drone attack on Moscow: explosions in the Moscow region and closed airportsJanuary 4, 04:24 AM • 15333 views
Defense Forces neutralized 39 enemy UAVs during night air attacks on UkrainePhotoJanuary 4, 06:36 AM • 5266 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 82809 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 101546 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 112290 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 248957 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 184153 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Marco Rubio
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 17844 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 66166 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 75696 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 73121 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 184159 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
The Diplomat

How adaptive badminton can help veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war - the General Staff responded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on adaptive badminton as a fast racket sport that is ideal for veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war. This sport is recommended for physical recovery, especially for injuries to limbs, spinal cord, and PTSD.

How adaptive badminton can help veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war - the General Staff responded
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about adaptive badminton - the fastest racket sport, which is perfect for veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff.

Details

As noted by the General Staff, war veterans can play both for fun and to build their sports future.

Badminton is an official Paralympic sport. European and World Championships and international tournaments are regularly held. This can open up a new goal for you - to go from training in the hall to pedestals on the world stage. Or you can just have a great time with friends and family

 - stated in the General Staff's post.

This sport is often recommended as part of physical recovery, especially if there are:

  • injuries or amputations of the upper limb or lower limbs (can be played both on prostheses and in a wheelchair);
    • spinal cord injuries: special sports wheelchairs are used;
      • musculoskeletal disorders: gait disturbances, limited joint mobility;
        • PTSD and acoustic barotrauma: the game requires full concentration of attention, which helps to switch the brain and relieve psychological tension.

          The main rule is not to harm. It is not recommended to start training if there are:

          • acute pain syndrome;
            • unhealed wounds or active inflammatory processes;
              • fresh injuries requiring rest; thrombosis or serious heart problems;
                • uncontrolled seizures or severe neurological conditions;
                  • fresh traumatic brain injuries (concussions, contusions, intracranial hemorrhages).

                    Important: You should start exercising only after your condition has stabilized and with the permission of your doctor or rehabilitation specialist

                    - added the General Staff.

                    Recall

                    In Ukraine, a new quarter of the "Veteran Sport" program has started, which provides veterans with UAH 1,500 to pay for sports halls. Applications are accepted until January 20.

                    Yevhen Ustimenko

                    SocietyWar in UkraineSportsHealth
                    Mobilization
                    War in Ukraine
                    General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                    Ukraine