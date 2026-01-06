99 combat engagements took place on the front, 23 attacks were repelled in the Huliaipole direction

In total, since the beginning of the day, 99 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 23 Russian attacks, and 13 more combat engagements are still ongoing, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy carried out 52 shellings.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped seven enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Prylipka, with two combat engagements still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked six times near Myrny, Zarichne, and in the directions of Drobysheve, Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces are repelling two enemy attacks towards Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried to advance three times in the areas of Vasyukivka, Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our soldiers stopped 12 enemy offensive actions in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, and towards Stepanivka, Ivanopillia, Mykolaipillia, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 27 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filyia, and towards Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Hryshyne. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already stopped 22 attacks.

Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of Oleksandrivka, Verbove, Solodke, Zlahoda, and towards Oleksiivka, Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 23 Russian attacks in the Huliaipole area and towards Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Zelene, and Pryluky. 13 more combat engagements are still ongoing. The village of Verkhnya Tersa was subjected to KAB air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In other areas of the front, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses on January 6: over 940 occupiers eliminated in a day, hundreds of UAVs and other equipment destroyed