Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
11:40 AM • 19704 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
09:58 AM • 33126 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 51827 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 50494 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 73364 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 136736 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 56863 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 54880 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 48086 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Publications
Exclusives
99 combat engagements took place on the front, 23 attacks were repelled in the Huliaipole direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

In total, 99 combat engagements took place on the front, 13 of which are ongoing. In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 23 Russian attacks, and 13 more combat engagements are ongoing.

99 combat engagements took place on the front, 23 attacks were repelled in the Huliaipole direction

In total, since the beginning of the day, 99 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 23 Russian attacks, and 13 more combat engagements are still ongoing, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy carried out 52 shellings.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped seven enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Prylipka, with two combat engagements still ongoing. 

In the Kupyansk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far. 

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked six times near Myrny, Zarichne, and in the directions of Drobysheve, Stavky. 

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces are repelling two enemy attacks towards Riznykivka. 

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried to advance three times in the areas of Vasyukivka, Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our soldiers stopped 12 enemy offensive actions in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, and towards Stepanivka, Ivanopillia, Mykolaipillia, and Sofiivka. 

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 27 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filyia, and towards Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Hryshyne. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already stopped 22 attacks. 

Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of Oleksandrivka, Verbove, Solodke, Zlahoda, and towards Oleksiivka, Ivanivka. 

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 23 Russian attacks in the Huliaipole area and towards Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Zelene, and Pryluky. 13 more combat engagements are still ongoing. The village of Verkhnya Tersa was subjected to KAB air strikes.  

In the Orikhiv direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.  

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.  

In other areas of the front, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Village
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Chasiv Yar