01:11 PM
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?
11:31 AM
140 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

Since the beginning of the day, 140 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, having made 52 and 24 attempts, respectively. The enemy also twice unsuccessfully tried to approach the Antonivskyi Bridge.

140 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Since the beginning of this day, 140 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions. In addition, the enemy twice unsuccessfully tried to approach our defenders in the area of the Antonivka Bridge, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy carried out 39 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two with multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled six attacks by enemy troops, and four more engagements are ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, Starytsia, Zelene, Tykhe, and towards the settlements of Vilcha and Ternova.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried eight times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Borivska Andriivka, and towards Nova Kruhliakivka and Kupyansk. Currently, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 12 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Novovodyane, Derylove, Kolodiazi, Zarichne, Myrny, and Shandryholove. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, no offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded at this time.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy made nine attempts to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Chasiv Yar, and towards Bondarne; a battle is currently underway.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Sofiivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 52 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Fedorivka, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Novopavlivka and Filiia. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 44 enemy attacks; six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy is trying to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Stepove, Vyshneve, Verbove, Krasnohirske, Rybne, and Yehorivka. Our soldiers repelled 19 enemy assaults, and five more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, 24 combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Dobropillia, Solodke, Varvarivka, Zelene, Huliaipole, and Bilohiria. Five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out three attacks towards Stepnohirsk.

In the Dnipro direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully tried to approach our defenders in the area of the Antonivka Bridge.

In other directions, there were no significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

