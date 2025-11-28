After Russian fake statements about the capture of Kupyansk, only 40 radio exchange subscribers were recorded there - Syrskyi

$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
03:39 PM • 12262 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 19387 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 27735 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 22005 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 18057 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 36126 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 21730 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 18465 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 40102 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 20369 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.5m/s
87%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 26704 views
Isolation deepens: Russia fails to secure a seat on the Council of the International Maritime OrganizationNovember 28, 12:32 PM • 4686 views
Nord Stream case: German court remands suspected Ukrainian in custodyNovember 28, 12:34 PM • 12259 views
Defense Forces actively destroyed Russians fleeing to Huliaipole - KovalenkoNovember 28, 12:51 PM • 11487 views
Who is responsible for outage schedules and their fairness? Ukrenergo answeredNovember 28, 02:40 PM • 4474 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 27748 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 26813 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 36135 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 36116 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 40111 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Andriy Shevchenko
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 25440 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 42754 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 62744 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 95098 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 109949 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Airbus A320 series
Starlink

After Russian fake statements about the capture of Kupyansk, only 40 radio exchange subscribers were recorded there - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi refuted Russia's statements about the capture of Kupyansk, pointing to fewer than 40 Russian radio exchange subscribers in the city. Ukrainian units are holding their lines and increasing fire impact on the approaches to Kupyansk.

After Russian fake statements about the capture of Kupyansk, only 40 radio exchange subscribers were recorded there - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the scale of disinformation by the Russian leadership about the situation in Kupyansk is striking, as real data indicate fewer than 40 Russian radio exchange subscribers in the city. Syrskyi reported this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The scale of the Russian leadership's lies about the situation in Kupyansk is striking. And the truth is that in the days following their statements, fewer than 40 Russian radio exchange subscribers were recorded in the city.

- stated the Commander-in-Chief.

Russia does not plan to end the war, continuing terror and aggression - NSDC CCD26.11.25, 13:42 • 2902 views

According to him, on the approaches to Kupyansk, Ukrainian units are holding their designated lines and increasing fire impact to block enemy supply routes. Syrskyi also gave the necessary instructions for comprehensive provision of troops' needs at the front line, while being at the location of the Armed Forces units in Kharkiv region.

The Kupyansk direction is one of those where the situation requires the most attention. The battles here are characterized by high dynamics, which requires maximum coordination of actions.

- Syrskyi emphasized.

The front line saw 289 combat engagements, the enemy dropped 86 guided bombs and used 876 drones in a day - General Staff28.11.25, 22:18 • 668 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Kharkiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kupiansk