After Russian fake statements about the capture of Kupyansk, only 40 radio exchange subscribers were recorded there - Syrskyi
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi refuted Russia's statements about the capture of Kupyansk, pointing to fewer than 40 Russian radio exchange subscribers in the city. Ukrainian units are holding their lines and increasing fire impact on the approaches to Kupyansk.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the scale of disinformation by the Russian leadership about the situation in Kupyansk is striking, as real data indicate fewer than 40 Russian radio exchange subscribers in the city. Syrskyi reported this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.
Details
The scale of the Russian leadership's lies about the situation in Kupyansk is striking. And the truth is that in the days following their statements, fewer than 40 Russian radio exchange subscribers were recorded in the city.
According to him, on the approaches to Kupyansk, Ukrainian units are holding their designated lines and increasing fire impact to block enemy supply routes. Syrskyi also gave the necessary instructions for comprehensive provision of troops' needs at the front line, while being at the location of the Armed Forces units in Kharkiv region.
The Kupyansk direction is one of those where the situation requires the most attention. The battles here are characterized by high dynamics, which requires maximum coordination of actions.
