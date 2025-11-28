Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the scale of disinformation by the Russian leadership about the situation in Kupyansk is striking, as real data indicate fewer than 40 Russian radio exchange subscribers in the city. Syrskyi reported this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The scale of the Russian leadership's lies about the situation in Kupyansk is striking. And the truth is that in the days following their statements, fewer than 40 Russian radio exchange subscribers were recorded in the city. - stated the Commander-in-Chief.

According to him, on the approaches to Kupyansk, Ukrainian units are holding their designated lines and increasing fire impact to block enemy supply routes. Syrskyi also gave the necessary instructions for comprehensive provision of troops' needs at the front line, while being at the location of the Armed Forces units in Kharkiv region.

The Kupyansk direction is one of those where the situation requires the most attention. The battles here are characterized by high dynamics, which requires maximum coordination of actions. - Syrskyi emphasized.

