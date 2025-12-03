Occupiers talk about "full control" over the banks of the Oskil River in Kupyansk: the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted the lies of the Russians

Statements by the Russian occupiers about the alleged full control of both banks of the Oskil River in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, are not true. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that Ukrainian troops managed to significantly improve the tactical situation directly in Kupyansk.

He added that the infiltration routes of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are completely blocked, and the Defense Forces are working to gradually push the occupiers out of the bridgehead north of the city and from other areas - where the enemy is still trying to maintain its presence.

The Joint Forces Group also reported that most of Kupyansk is under Ukrainian control, and individual Russian groups remain only in the northern areas of the city.

The CPD also refuted the statement of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about the alleged "beginning of the liquidation of 15 blocked battalions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" in the Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi area.

There is no encirclement of Ukrainian forces in this section of the front - stated the Center.

Recall

The command of the 3rd Army Corps refuted the lies of the head of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov about the alleged "breakthrough" in Lyman, Donetsk region.

Also, the 11th Army Corps refuted Russian statements about the alleged "capture of Klynove". They noted that such information dumps are part of the regular Russian propaganda practice that has been going on since the beginning of the war against Ukraine.