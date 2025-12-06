No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video address

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
09:02 AM • 528 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
07:49 AM • 6540 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
04:00 AM • 12109 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 23184 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 35614 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 29967 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 53476 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 36687 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 35818 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 46391 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Missile threat across Ukraine: MiG-31K take-off recorded, explosions in several cities
CPD: Putin avoided answering about the destruction of homes in eastern Ukraine during an interview
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: three wounded
Russian attacks on Europe: what is behind the drone flight over a French nuclear submarine base - ISW analysis
"You're not even in the game": Putin's adviser reacted to Merz's "distrust" of US mediation in peace talks
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 82347 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Friedrich Merz
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Germany
Fastiv
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Heating

No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video address

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, in a video address on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, emphasized that no model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces. He stressed that the Ukrainian army is hardened, trained, and technologically advanced.

No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video address

Ukrainians want to end this war like no one else. But we know for sure that no model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without our Armed Forces. This was emphasized by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, in his video address on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Dear defenders of Ukraine! Today is our day. The Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Today, the Armed Forces are a reflection of Ukrainian society, showing who we are as a nation: solidary, persistent, unbreakable. This is a strong foundation of Ukrainian statehood.

- Syrskyi emphasized.

According to him, the modern Ukrainian army is hardened, trained, and technologically advanced. An army aware of its historical mission.

We have no right to repeat the mistakes of a hundred years ago. We must stand firm in the war for freedom and independence. And we will definitely stand firm.

- added the Commander-in-Chief.

Syrskyi emphasized that "we want to end this war like no one else."

But we know for sure that no model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without our Armed Forces. Impossible without a Ukrainian soldier.

- he added.

On the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine congratulated every Ukrainian defender.

Everyone who brings victory and long-awaited peace to Ukraine. It is an honor to stand shoulder to shoulder with you in the same ranks. I bow my head in memory of everyone who fell in our struggle. Your sacrifice will be repaid and will not be in vain. With sweat, with blood, but we are moving towards our goal: to inflict a military defeat on the aggressor, to preserve Ukraine, to defend its independence and freedom. Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!

- Syrskyi summarized.

Ukrainian military provides the country with strength in negotiations and the right to a fair peace: Zelenskyy stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have become the embodiment of all Ukraine06.12.25, 10:03 • 1200 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine