No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video address

Ukrainians want to end this war like no one else. But we know for sure that no model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without our Armed Forces. This was emphasized by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, in his video address on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Dear defenders of Ukraine! Today is our day. The Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Today, the Armed Forces are a reflection of Ukrainian society, showing who we are as a nation: solidary, persistent, unbreakable. This is a strong foundation of Ukrainian statehood. - Syrskyi emphasized.

According to him, the modern Ukrainian army is hardened, trained, and technologically advanced. An army aware of its historical mission.

We have no right to repeat the mistakes of a hundred years ago. We must stand firm in the war for freedom and independence. And we will definitely stand firm. - added the Commander-in-Chief.

Syrskyi emphasized that "we want to end this war like no one else."

But we know for sure that no model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without our Armed Forces. Impossible without a Ukrainian soldier. - he added.

On the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine congratulated every Ukrainian defender.

Everyone who brings victory and long-awaited peace to Ukraine. It is an honor to stand shoulder to shoulder with you in the same ranks. I bow my head in memory of everyone who fell in our struggle. Your sacrifice will be repaid and will not be in vain. With sweat, with blood, but we are moving towards our goal: to inflict a military defeat on the aggressor, to preserve Ukraine, to defend its independence and freedom. Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes! - Syrskyi summarized.

