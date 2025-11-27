In Pokrovsk, over the week, the enemy was searched for and destroyed on an area of about 11.5 square kilometers - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi made a working trip to the Pokrovsk direction and stated that over the past week, within the city itself, the Armed Forces of Ukraine "cleared" about 11.5 square kilometers of territory from the enemy. He announced this on Facebook, writes UNN.

According to the general, the defense of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and adjacent territories is carried out comprehensively. The defense forces are blocking enemy attempts to infiltrate in small groups and are conducting active counter-actions to restore lost lines.

Over the past week, directly in the city of Pokrovsk, the enemy was searched for and destroyed on an area of about 11.5 square kilometers. - said Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that due to significant losses and pressure from Ukrainian forces, the Russians were forced to deploy an operational reserve in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad sector.

The occupiers are changing the directions of attacks and resorting to war crimes.

"They use insidious infiltration tactics, including disguising themselves as civilians or using them as cover," the general noted.

During the meeting with the commanders, they discussed strengthening units, ensuring the advance of assault groups, maintaining logistics, and evacuating the wounded.

"We must not only hold our positions but also preserve the lives and health of our defenders," Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized.

