$42.300.10
48.950.00
03:25 PM • 1302 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
02:27 PM • 10465 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
02:21 PM • 9346 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
02:12 PM • 13028 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
01:37 PM • 11273 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
12:53 PM • 10950 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
12:37 PM • 15246 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
11:46 AM • 11125 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11:04 AM • 11112 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
November 27, 08:20 AM • 13703 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Tags
Authors
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 882 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhoto01:38 PM • 8670 views
In Pokrovsk, over the week, the enemy was searched for and destroyed on an area of about 11.5 square kilometers - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that over the past week in Pokrovsk, the enemy was searched for and destroyed on an area of about 11.5 square kilometers. The Russians engaged operational reserves due to significant losses and pressure from Ukrainian forces.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi made a working trip to the Pokrovsk direction and stated that over the past week, within the city itself, the Armed Forces of Ukraine "cleared" about 11.5 square kilometers of territory from the enemy. He announced this on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

According to the general, the defense of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and adjacent territories is carried out comprehensively. The defense forces are blocking enemy attempts to infiltrate in small groups and are conducting active counter-actions to restore lost lines.

Over the past week, directly in the city of Pokrovsk, the enemy was searched for and destroyed on an area of about 11.5 square kilometers.

- said Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that due to significant losses and pressure from Ukrainian forces, the Russians were forced to deploy an operational reserve in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad sector.

The occupiers are changing the directions of attacks and resorting to war crimes.

"They use insidious infiltration tactics, including disguising themselves as civilians or using them as cover," the general noted.

During the meeting with the commanders, they discussed strengthening units, ensuring the advance of assault groups, maintaining logistics, and evacuating the wounded.

"We must not only hold our positions but also preserve the lives and health of our defenders," Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized.

Fighting continues in the central part of Pokrovsk, assault units destroyed more than 20 occupiers in 24 hours - 7th Airborne Assault Corps27.11.25, 16:01 • 1466 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad
Oleksandr Syrskyi