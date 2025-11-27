Fighting continues in the central part of Pokrovsk, assault units destroyed more than 20 occupiers in 24 hours - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 1414 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
12:53 PM • 3616 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
12:37 PM • 9042 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
11:46 AM • 8482 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11:04 AM • 10241 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
08:20 AM • 13103 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
November 27, 07:45 AM • 24757 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
November 27, 07:27 AM • 16191 views
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
November 27, 01:49 AM • 36757 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 37095 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2.3m/s
88%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ISW: Russia will be able to fully capture Donetsk Oblast in August 2027 at current rates of advanceNovember 27, 04:30 AM • 13905 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 15042 views
In Ternopil, an 18-year-old student fell from a dormitory window and diedNovember 27, 07:34 AM • 4152 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 15261 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 9086 views
Publications
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhoto01:38 PM • 856 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo12:37 PM • 9018 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 9170 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 15300 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
Exclusive
November 27, 07:45 AM • 24755 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Geneva
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 15070 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 43550 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 77445 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 93409 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 93101 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Gold
Shahed-136

Fighting continues in the central part of Pokrovsk, assault units destroyed more than 20 occupiers in 24 hours - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy in Pokrovsk, fighting continues along the entire railway line. Assault units destroyed 21 Russians over the past day, FPV operators are working on enemy targets.

Fighting continues in the central part of Pokrovsk, assault units destroyed more than 20 occupiers in 24 hours - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy in Pokrovsk from further advance. Clashes continue in the central part of Pokrovsk. Over the past day, assault units destroyed 21 Russians. This was reported by the 7th Quick Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the military, battles continue along the entire railway line. Ukrainian defenders, including the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" in cooperation with other units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Quick Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces, are conducting raids south of the railway to set up ambushes and destroy the enemy.

Clashes continue in the central part of Pokrovsk. Over the past day, assault units destroyed 21 Russians. FPV operators are working on enemy targets in the city - enemy personnel and equipment, which the enemy masks in buildings after moving to Pokrovsk.

- the message says.

The Ukrainian military notes that the enemy is trying to continue advancing into the northern part of the city.

At the cost of their own lives, the Russians are trying to accumulate, as well as prepare the ground for a further offensive, in particular, to establish satellite communications. Our military records this and prevents such actions.

- the message says.

Enemy losses: The Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized over a thousand soldiers, two aircraft, and hundreds of UAVs in a day - General Staff27.11.25, 07:15 • 3224 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Armed Forces of Ukraine