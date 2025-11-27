Fighting continues in the central part of Pokrovsk, assault units destroyed more than 20 occupiers in 24 hours - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy in Pokrovsk from further advance. Clashes continue in the central part of Pokrovsk. Over the past day, assault units destroyed 21 Russians. This was reported by the 7th Quick Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the military, battles continue along the entire railway line. Ukrainian defenders, including the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" in cooperation with other units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Quick Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces, are conducting raids south of the railway to set up ambushes and destroy the enemy.

Clashes continue in the central part of Pokrovsk. Over the past day, assault units destroyed 21 Russians. FPV operators are working on enemy targets in the city - enemy personnel and equipment, which the enemy masks in buildings after moving to Pokrovsk. - the message says.

The Ukrainian military notes that the enemy is trying to continue advancing into the northern part of the city.

At the cost of their own lives, the Russians are trying to accumulate, as well as prepare the ground for a further offensive, in particular, to establish satellite communications. Our military records this and prevents such actions. - the message says.

